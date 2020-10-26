Orthodontic Supplies Market 2020 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2025

India orthodontic supplies market size is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.6% through 2025. The regional demand for dental care equipment can be attributed to a large percentage of untreated patients suffering from periodontal disorders such as malocclusion. With a notable rise in disposable income levels, most consumers are willing to spend substantially on orthodontic products in order to improve their oral health as well as physical appearance.

One of the major driving forces behind the revolutionization of orthodontic treatment is the advancement of dental technology over the past few years. Ongoing technological developments are anticipated to drive future trends in oral healthcare industry, augmenting the demand for orthodontic products and supplies. The occurrence of several orthodontic problems has increased considerably in recent years due to improper or incomplete oral care.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2005

With respect to product segment, rise in demand for invisible removable braces across developed economies is likely to enhance the business growth. Growing awareness regarding physical appearance, availability of dental aesthetics and rising disposable income would further lead to rising demand for functional orthodontic appliances.

The product segment is divided into removable braces, fixed braces, orthodontic adhesives and others. Fixed braces segment includes arch wires, brackets and anchorage appliances. This segment was valued at over $1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness numerous growth opportunities over the projected time period.

With respect to patients, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into adults as well as children & teenagers. The children and teenagers segmented represented a market share of 85% in 2018 and is likely to grow considerably during the projected timeframe.

The market players are executing several growth strategies to increase their market share and remain in the competition. Citing an instance, in March 2016, Great Lakes Orthodontics launched a new bracket line that included sapphire, ceramic and BioTru classic bracket system and the self-ligating EasyClip+ bracket system. The strategy allowed the company to further boost its existing line of product portfolio as well as to widen its customer base.

The competitive landscape of global orthodontic supplies market includes companies like American Orthodontics, Great Lakes Orthodontics, Oswell Dental, Danaher Corporation, 3M, Dentaurum, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics and Align Technologies among others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2005

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends, by product

4.2. Fixed braces

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Brackets

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Archwires

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Ligatures

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Anchorage appliances

4.2.5.1. Orthodontic Supplies Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Removable braces

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Orthodontic adhesives

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Children & Teenagers

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Adults

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/orthodontic-supplies-market