Orthodontic Supplies Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2025

Orthodontic Supplies Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

With rising prevalence of malocclusions across the world, the global orthodontic supplies market is expected to chalk out remunerative growth trend through a diverse array of verticals. In fact, the rapidly increasing number of untreated malocclusion cases across the globe are expected to provide orthodontic supplies market a remunerative boost during the projected analysis time period.

As per the World Health Organization, among oral pathologies, malocclusions have the third highest frequency after cavities and periodontal diseases. Malocclusions affect about 70% of the population and around 10 million people chose to go for a medical treatment to correct their jaw alignment.

Growing incidence of malocclusions and rising awareness regarding advanced treatment options is likely to fuel the global orthodontic supplies market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements along with several training and development initiatives by organizations such as Asian Pacific Orthodontic Society will also lead to industry expansion during the study period.

As per a research report by GMI, global orthodontic supplies market is anticipated to surpass $7.7 billion through 2025.

With respect to product segment, rise in demand for invisible removable braces across developed economies is likely to enhance the business growth. Growing awareness regarding physical appearance, availability of dental aesthetics and rising disposable income would further lead to rising demand for functional orthodontic appliances.

The product segment is divided into removable braces, fixed braces, orthodontic adhesives and others. Fixed braces segment includes arch wires, brackets and anchorage appliances. This segment was valued at over $1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness numerous growth opportunities over the projected time period.

Apart from this, factors like control over misaligned teeth, low incidences of breakage and affordability of fixed braces are also expected to accelerate industry growth.

With respect to patients, the market is segmented into adults as well as children & teenagers. The children and teenagers segmented represented a market share of 85% in 2018 and is likely to grow considerably during the projected timeframe.

Growing awareness among adolescents regarding aesthetic appeal and rising events of teeth misalignment in children and teenagers will surge the segmental growth.

On the geographical front, the orthodontic supplies market in Europe accounted for more than 30% of revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to show numerous growth opportunities over the forecast timeline. Easy access to dental procedures due to cost-effective and affordable oral treatments provided by public healthcare services in Europe will further be a positive factor in the growth of regional industry.

Meanwhile, several initiatives undertaken by European Orthodontic Associations to enhance the quality of orthodontic services offered in clinics and other healthcare platforms would further lead to the adoption of orthodontic treatments, hence accelerating the market growth.

The market players are executing several growth strategies to increase their market share and remain in the competition. Citing an instance, in March 2016, Great Lakes Orthodontics launched a new bracket line that included sapphire, ceramic and BioTru classic bracket system and the self-ligating EasyClip+ bracket system. The strategy allowed the company to further boost its existing line of product portfolio as well as to widen its customer base.

All in all, the above-mentioned determinants, are likely to offer a diverse array of growth opportunities for global orthodontic supplies market players. The competitive landscape of global orthodontic supplies market includes companies like American Orthodontics, Great Lakes Orthodontics, Oswell Dental, Danaher Corporation, 3M, Dentaurum, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics and Align Technologies among others.

