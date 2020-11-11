Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook 2025 – Focus on Emerging Technologies & Regional Analysis

U.S. orthopedic devices market size will record a favorable growth rate with an increase in the elderly population and prevalence of arthritis, osteoporosis and musculoskeletal disorders, technological advancements, and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. U.K. dominated the European revenue share for orthopedic devices industry owing to the prevalence of bone-related disorders and a large number of elderly population.

Emerging demand for minimally invasive surgeries and a rise in the prevalence of arthritis and osteoporosis will significantly bolster orthopedic devices market outlook. Modernizations like 3D printing, smart implants, and robot-assisted surgeries will augment the device production in the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1501

Demand for orthopedic devices can be hampered by a lack of skilled professionals and uniform reimbursements. Additionally, increasing cost of surgeries, stringent FDA regulations and biocompatibility issues, and low per capita spending in growing economies will negatively impede the market value.

Based on products, the joint reconstruction orthopedic devices market share has grown owing to increasing unmet needs of bone-related infirmities and advancements in technology, such as minimally invasive implant. Inclining occurrences of degenerative disc-related disorders in the elderly population will boost the spinal device market trends.

The trauma fixation orthopedic devices market forecast will expand substantially due to the prevalence of road accidents and sports-related injuries. For instance, Globus Medical, a leading musculoskeletal solutions provider introduced ANTHEM® Ankle Fracture System, and ANTHEM® Proximal Humerus Fracture System, two innovative, orthopedic trauma product offerings to aid in trauma control.

Key manufacturers of orthopedic devices include Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Integra Lifesciences, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew, Conmed, ConforMIS, NuVasive, Medtronic Spinal, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Trimed, Implantate, Medacta, and Waldemar Link. Explained below are some of the trends impacting the industry outlook.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1501

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Joint reconstruction

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Hip replacement

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Knee replacement

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Ankle replacement

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Shoulder replacement

4.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Spinal devices

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Trauma fixation

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.5. Orthobiologics

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.6. Arthroscopic devices

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Charts & Figures

FIG. 1 Industry segmentation

FIG. 2 Global orthopedic devices market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

FIG. 3 Growth potential analysis, by product

FIG. 4 Business model, Zimmer Biomet

FIG. 5 Business model, Smith & Nephew

FIG. 6 Business model, Stryker

FIG. 7 Porter’s analysis

FIG. 8 Strategy dashboard

FIG. 9 PESTEL analysis

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/orthopedic-devices-market