Ostermeier: Theaters close the winter if necessary

How will German theaters continue? Thomas Obermeier has some ideas ready.

Berlin (dpa) – Theater producer Thomas Ostermeier wants stages in Germany to be more predictable. Due to the crown pandemic, houses have to close again by the end of the month, Berlin’s Schaubühne is postponing its premiere of “The Life of Vernon Subutex” – possibly to December.

This uncertainty is not good for the theater, Ostermeier told broadcaster “Deutschlandfunk Kultur”. As artistic director of the Schaubühne, he suggests instead: “We close the winter months and compensate for the summer months”.

If it can be predicted in late November that December will continue to be closed, then it would advertise that January and February will also be closed, Ostermeier said. But you can play in the summer without interruption.

“Politicians have to be convinced that all of this wears out people and strains working relationships,” Ostermeier said. The short-term work allowance is currently saving their lives. It becomes difficult when the acute pandemic is over and you have to face the consequences of the “catastrophe of the century” – “ie with empty public budgets,” Ostermeier said.