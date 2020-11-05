Outbreak at home in the municipality of Ourém with 56 cases of Covid-19 – Society

An outbreak of covid-19 in a house in the Ourém parish in the Santarém district infected 56 people, including users and employees, the chamber said this Thursday.

In a statement, the community said the diagnostic tests “confirmed that 56 workers and users tested positive for Sars-Cov-2, with the majority of them in what was considered to be asymptomatic,” the statement said .

The document adds that “following the procedure adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, the Ourém Municipality will continue to continuously monitor the evolution of this situation in order to ensure full support for the institution in question, as well as for anyone else who has problems.” for your safety and to reduce pandemics “.

The agency Lusa, Ana San-Bento, health delegate of the group of health centers of the Middle Tagus, said it was an outbreak in a house in the Union of Parishes of Rio de Couros and Casal dos Bernardos, which was found during the screening of was contacts from a positive case for covid-19 “.

“After this case, which was a home user, we did the screening and received the result today that 15 employees and 41 users are infected with the new coronavirus,” said Ana San-Bento.

According to the health delegate, “not all staff and users showed symptoms of the disease at the beginning of the screening”.

“Employees and employees who test positive are isolated and user care is assured,” stressed Ana San-Bento, guaranteeing that “the health authority and home are following all procedures to combat this outbreak, including identifying and verifying contacts of identified positive cases “.

The health delegate calls on the population “to further strengthen the prevention of Covid 19 and to adopt the measures recommended by the Directorate-General for Health responsibly.

Measures include “hand hygiene, use of masks and social distancing,” stressed Ana San-Bento, urging people to “remain vigilant if symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 appear and not to forget.” In this case, call Linha Saúde 24. “

“I make this appeal particularly to workers in institutions who welcome people who are considered vulnerable, especially from home,” he added.

Ourém Mayor Luís Albuquerque said the house where this outbreak took place was “legalized” and “has been inspected twice by community services and other agencies since the pandemic broke out”.

“Several corrections were suggested the first time and the second survey was out of date,” he said, noting that “this is the first major outbreak in the county” and reiterating “the call for everyone to adhere to the rules set by the authorities.” “.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health, Portugal has had at least 2,740 deaths related to Covid-19 in 161,350 confirmed cases of infection.