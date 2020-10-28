Outbreak in Lar de Abrantes with 35 confirmed cases from Covid-19 – Society

Abrantes City Council this Wednesday confirmed the existence of 35 cases of Covid-19 between users and employees in Pego’s Housing Structure for the Elderly (ERPI), with further tests to be carried out and others whose results are expected.

“So far 31 elderly people have tested positive and two are inconclusive. They will repeat the test,” Abrantes Mayor Manuel Jorge Valamatos (PS) told Lusa, adding that “four employees also tested positive and two had a test inconclusive “.

The facility in Pego (Abrantes) in the Santarém district has 65 users and 71 employees and is currently undergoing full testing.

According to the mayor, “infected patients are already isolated from other users, all people who have come into contact with the infected have also been properly identified and are all in quarantine”.

Manuel Jorge Valamatos also said that “all people who test positive are asymptomatic except for two who are hospitalized at Abrantes Hospital but have other related illnesses”.

After an emergency meeting, “the Restricted Commission of the Municipal Civil Protection Commission is closely monitoring the situation and developing any necessary action according to the Directorate-General of Health after deciding to sanitize the room during the day from today.

After this process of cleaning and disinfecting the room, it is expected that “conditions can be created” for the authorities to “sector the positive cases of the negatives” in the same building.

