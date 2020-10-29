Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2024

Outsourced Customer Care Services Market is expected to carve a profitable growth graph subject to this very factor. As per statistics, this market is anticipated to cross USD 110 billion by 2024, with a CAGR projection of 6% over 2017-2024. Outsourcing services provides several benefits to the firm, including improved operational flexibility, lowered overhead costs, and an elevated level of assured services. Of late, the demand for mobility services on a multitude of platforms have been increasing, which will further drive outsourced customer care services industry over the years ahead.

Outsourced customer care services market is moderately fragmented and involves the presence of numerous SMBs. In order to sustain their business position, companies have been focusing on enhancing their service portfolio. In addition, the tried-and-tested strategy of acquisitions is also a rage in outsourced customer care services industry, which players have been adopting, in order to gain global prominence. For instance, Infosys and Microsoft Corporation had partnered in 2015 to provide the Finacle solutions suite on the Microsoft Azure, the enterprise-grade, cloud computing platform.

Call centers commonly deliver strategic value to organizations as they effectively facilitate communication between the company and the clients. Apart from this, integration of robotic process automation (RPA) in customer care services is also turning out to be a new way of enhancing the operational efficiency of a company.

Long-distance operations often act as a major hindering factor impacting outsourced customer care services market growth. Commonly, businesses seek affordable near-shore service providers. In the U.S., outsourced call centers usually serve nearby nations like Chile and El Salvador. Stringent international laws, fluctuating trends in currency exchange and language barriers are mostly some of the primary challenges faced in outsourced customer case service market.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Outsourced Customer Care Services Market. They are as follows:

Accenture, Aegis, Alorica, Amdocs, Convergys Corporation, Expert Global Solutions, Infosys, Sitel Worldwide Corporation, SPi Global, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises, Synnex Corporation, Teleperformance, TeleTech Holdings Inc., Transcom Worldwide, West Corporation

On a geographical front, Europe is slated to be a lucrative market for outsourced customer care services in the coming years. In recent years, countries like Germany and UK have witnessed a substantial rise in number of customer care firms.

Businesses that have high-end and complex operations usually prefer to choose near-shoring customer care services. Near shore call centers have the ability to deliver superior, multi-lingual and multichannel services at very nominal prices.

