Over 11 million cases in Europe – Executive Digest

Europe has officially registered more than 11 million cases of the new coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the France-Presse (AFP) news agency at 1:30 p.m. today.

According to the census, 11,008,465 contaminations and 284,149 deaths have been recorded on the continent in Europe.

Almost half of the cases are concentrated in the four European countries hardest hit by the pandemic – Russia (1,637,686), France (1,466,433), Spain (1,240,697) and the United Kingdom (1,053,864).

According to AFP, 46,998,445 cases of infection and 1,206,930 deaths have been officially recorded worldwide.