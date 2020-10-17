Over 240 infected and seven coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours in Angola – Africa

Angola has reported over 240 cases and seven deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a total of 241 deaths, the secretary of state for public health said.

According to Franco Mufinda, who updated the numbers this Saturday in another epidemiological report, 199 infections have been recorded in Luanda, 21 in Benguela, 8 in Cunene and 8 in Zaire.

The provinces of Huambo, Cuanza Norte, Malanje and Bengo each had one case.

The new cases are between one month and 84 years old, 123 are male and 117 are female

Seven deaths were recorded related to Angolan citizens and ten people recovered from the disease.

Angola accumulates 7,462 cases of which 241 resulted in death, 3022 recovered and 4,199 active, 12 critical, 20 severe, 103 moderate, 412 mild, and 3,652 asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, 2364 samples were processed for a total of 131,151.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and a further 39.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

Angola registered 241 deaths and 7,462 cases, followed by Equatorial Guinea (83 deaths and 5,068 cases), Cape Verde (82 deaths and 7,526 cases), Mozambique (73 deaths and 10,612 cases), Guinea-Bissau (41 deaths and 2,389 cases). ) and São Tomé and Príncipe (15 dead and 932 cases).