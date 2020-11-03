Over 2596 infected, 45 deaths and 3,295 recovery in Portugal – Executive Digest

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, Portugal today has 45 more deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,596 newly confirmed cases of infection.

According to the bulletin published today, Portugal has recorded 149,443 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,635 deaths.

Of the 45 deaths, 21 occurred in the north, 18 in Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, five in the center and one in the Alentejo.

In terms of hospitalizations, the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, with 2,349 people, 94 more than on Monday, and of those 320 (more than 26) are in intensive care units.

