Over 45 million infected and 1.1 million dead worldwide – Executive Digest

The new coronavirus has infected more than 45 million people worldwide since December 2019, when the first case was diagnosed, of whom 1.1 million died. This is shown in the daily balance of the France-Presse (AFP) agency.

Since the start of the pandemic and until 11:00 GMT (the same time in Lisbon), 45,650,850 cases of infections with the new coronavirus have been reported, of which two-thirds (30,425,200) are considered cured.

In those ten months, 1,189,892 people died from Covid-19, according to the agency, indicating that the numbers are only part of the actual number of cases and deaths given the differences in criteria and the ability to carry them out. testing.

7,365 deaths and more than half a million (558,737) new cases were reported worldwide on Friday.

The countries with the highest numbers in the past 24 hours are the United States with 919 deaths, India with 551, and France (545).

The United States remains the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both number of cases and deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 229,710 deaths in 9,048,177 cases, of which 3,578,452 have already been cured.

It is followed by Brazil with 159,477 deaths and 5,516,658 cases, India with 121,641 deaths in 8,137,119 cases, Mexico with 91,289 deaths in 918,811 cases and the United Kingdom with 46,229 deaths in 989,745 cases.

Peru, on the other hand, is the country with the highest death rate from Covid-19 with 104 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (99), Spain (77) and Brazil (75).

China, where the first case of infection was detected in December, recorded a total of 85,973 mainland cases (excluding Macau and Hong Kong areas) (33 new infections in the last 24 hours), of which 4,634 were fatal (zero). New).

In regions of the world today, Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 400,599 deaths in 11,259,360 cases, in Europe 276,474 deaths in 10,247,076 cases, in the US and Canada 239,820 deaths in 9,280,176 cases, in Asia 170,108 deaths in 10,512 cases. 093 cases, the Middle East 59,178 deaths in 2,539,533 cases, Africa with 42,691 deaths in 1,778,088 cases and Oceania with 1,022 deaths in 34,530 cases.

This balance was based on data published by national health authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).