Over 681,000 people work in teleworking – society

14.2% of the workforce in Portugal teleworked in the third quarter of this year, which is more than 681,000 people.

The information will be released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute, which recorded a decrease of 37.7%, which is about 412.5 thousand people from the previous quarter. Most teleworkers are exposed to this regime due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As noted in the previous quarter, there were no significant differences in the average number of hours worked per week between those who worked from home (37 hours) and those who worked outside of the home (38 hours),” says INE.