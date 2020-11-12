Over-the-Counter Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis And Opportunity Assessment 2025

Over-the-counter drugs market is projected to witness an appreciable growth on accounts of growing awareness regarding several diseases and easy accessibility to non-prescribed medicines. Moreover, increasing elderly population, which usually suffers from various ailments like joint pain will also drive the demand for OTC drugs. It is noteworthy to mention that favorable regulations from the authorities have helped pharmaceutical companies in expanding from Rx to OTC.

In terms of the product bifurcation, minerals and vitamins segment had registered a market share of about 28.5% in 2018 attributing to growing preference for vitamins and minerals for the betterment of health. Moreover, easy accessibility of multivitamins and minerals and surge in the vitamin D usage will further drive the Over-the-counter drugs market growth.

Meanwhile, ophthalmic Over-the-counter drugs market is projected to depict a CAGR of 6.0% through 2025 across the globe. This growth can be attributed to surging demand for ophthalmic drugs from an elderly patient pool suffering from disorders related to eyes.

OTC ophthalmic drugs are usually preferred as a first line of treatment for the disorders such as ocular allergy and dry eye. Reportedly, over-the-counter eye medication is used more frequently than the prescribed ones. This presents a growth avenue for the ophthalmic pharmaceutical industry players. Citing an instance for the same, Alcon had in February 2020, announced the launch of its over the counter ophthalmic drug Pataday following an approval from FDA. Numerous reports claimed that intake of Pataday once daily, provided relief from itching in eyes.

On the regional front , U.S. Over-the-counter drugs market had accounted for highest growth in 2016 and is estimated to grow at an appreciable rate due to presence of large elderly population, increased number of people suffering from pain resulting from chronic disorders and rising obesity among residents.

Companies operating in the Over-the-counter drugs market are constantly focusing on conducting research activities for new products. Companies are looking to form strategic alliances with other prominent companies to expand their distribution channel and geographical presence. Taking August 2020 for instance, Ampol partnered with Uber Eats to deliver OTC medicines like Panadol from its retail outlets to local households, allowing consumers to effectively exercise quarantine measures during the pandemic.

