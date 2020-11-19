Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Top Players – Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Market Analysis: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Adoption of OTC drugs by many pharmaceutical companies and usage by general people over prescription drugs brings a great opportunity to the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alkem Labs, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., , Cipla, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Perrigo Company plc, Mylan N.V., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED among others.

Market Definition: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Over The Counter (OTC) drugs are medications that can be taken without the consultation from healthcare professionals by the general public based on the safety and efficacy of the drugs. Some examples of OTC drugs are acetaminophen (paracetamol) and ibuprofen for pain relief, dextromethorphan and cough suppressants. These drugs are safe and effective and are used for the treatment of conditions that do not require the direct consultation of any doctor. OTC drugs are available in all pharmacies and others places such as grocery stores and gas stations.

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the use of OTCs has given rise to the allergy sufferers from 66% (2009) to 75% (2015). An estimated to 81% of adults prefer to use OTC medications as primary option for minor diseases and conditions.

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Drivers

Favorable regulatory policies and conditions for approval of OTC drugs will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing geriatric population which is highly susceptible to several diseases such as joint pain is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Affordable cost associated with OTC drugs is a major driver of market growth

Increasing patent expirations of many drugs resulting in use as OTC drugs drives the market growth

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Restraints

Lack of health and OTC products awareness in rural areas is an obstruction to the market growth

Incorrect diagnosis results in inappropriate use of OTC drugs acting as restrain to the market growth

Competition amongst the existing players is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market : By Products Type

Analgesics

Cold, Cough & Flu Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Ophthalmic Products

Dermatology Products

Others

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market :

In July 2019, Sanofi announced an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to get the exclusive OTC rights to Tamiflu, an antiviral drug used for the prevention and treatment of patients with influenza or flu. By this agreement, Sanofi will handle the FDA negotiation for the OTC switch and receive the marketing and distribution rights of Tamiflu in the United States

In March 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc purchased 36.5% stake in the Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture from Novartis AG. This agreement provides GlaxoSmithKline plc business of sensodyne toothpaste and over-the-counter pills from Novartis AG. By this deal, GlaxoSmithKline plc will own the OTC business of the company and Novartis AG will be enabled to focus on its core businesses

