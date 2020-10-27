Overview on Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2024 

With data centers touted to be the miracle machines supporting critical IT infrastructure, data center rack & enclosure market seems to have registered an impressive growth in the recent years. Owing to the rapidly proliferating connected lifestyles, the use of data and connected devices has been staggering lately. In the United States, the number of devices and connections was 7.3 per person in 2015 and is expected to grow to over 12 per person in 2020.

The popularity of video continues to grow more than ever, with internet video reaching 4.8 exabytes by 2020 – more than a fourfold growth as compared to figures in 2015. By 2019, 83% of all data center traffic is expected to be in the cloud, quite overtly impacting data center rack & enclosure market trends.

The rapid growth of data usage has brought about various changes in the data center infrastructure with some of the major changes being witnessed in data center racks and enclosures. Since racks are an essential part of data center cooling, high density data center has automatically come to mean maximizing the usage of power and cooling which has created a new growth avenue for data center rack & enclosure market. High density data centers have created an inevitable need for an infrastructure that can mount high capacity cables and manage airflow optimization.

Growing inclinations toward digitalization coupled with consistent expansion of the enterprises will drive the data center rack & enclosure market growth. Rapid proliferation of new technologies such as cloud based solutions and virtualization attributed to the advanced data processing capabilities and high-performance computing demand will require the expansion of the existing data center infrastructure.

The growing penetration of internet services will generate loads of data, leading to increasing investments in the construction and modernization of new data center facilities, which would eventually encourage product consumption over the coming years. According to a research report, Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market is estimated to surpass USD 5 billion by 2024.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market.

AFCO Systems, AMCO Enclosures, Belden, Black Box Corporation, Chatsworth Products, Conteg, Crenlo (Emcor), Dataracks, Dell Inc., Delta Power Solutions, Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM corporation, Legrand, Martin International Enclosures, Oracle Corporation, Panduit, Pentair PLC, Preformed Line Products Company, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, SGI corporation, The Siemon Company, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Co.,

Europe held over 28% of the global data center rack & enclosure market share in 2017, owing to growing expansion of data centers. Escalating demand for networking and data storage solutions has prompted the companies to deploy several innovative facilities which has been fueling the product demand.

Technological advancements in rack manufacturing to enable sophisticated connectivity and proper air flow along with the development of high security enclosures have revolutionized the regional outlook

