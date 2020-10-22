Overview on GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2025

Driven by the increasing need of power saving devices in heavy energy applications, GaN and SiC power semiconductor market has emerged as one of the lucrative business avenues for the players in electronics and media sector. In fact, over the last few years, semiconductor manufacturers have been observing fierce competition pertaining to the development of GaN and SiC power devices. The growing use of such devices in renewable energy generation applications will have a notable impact on the future product demand. The expanding prominence of EVs can be aptly credited for the proliferation of GaN and SiC power semiconductor market trends. Even though automakers are introducing electric vehicles (EVs), their short driving range has dented their growth prospects, commanding the requirement of enhanced power devices. Comprising mainly of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), wide bandgap semiconductor (WBG) addresses high-end power density requirements. In consequence, players in GaN & SiC power semiconductor market have been vying with one another to provide higher switching frequencies, lower losses, high breakdown voltages and robustness in hostile environments, thereby leading to surge in the industry share. GaN & SiC power semiconductor market to surpass US$ 3 billion by 2025.

When it comes to embracing IoT and connected devices, affluent countries such as the U.S. are leaving no stone unturned. Telecommunication sector—5G technology—tends to influence power semiconductor industry. With the U.S. at the helm, Japan, South Korea and China are taking audacious steps toward embracing 5G technology.

Companies across the aforementioned countries are looking forward to expand their 5G capabilities, which is bound to provide a lucrative boost to the regional GaN and SiC power semiconductor industry outlook. For example, SK Telecom in South Korea acquired spectrums of 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz frequencies for the deployment of 5G network. Further, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology expects number of 5G connections in China to surpass 400 million by 2025.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market. They are as follows:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, Littelfuse, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Nexperia Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Sanken Electric Company, Semikron, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics

With product diversification taking center stage, manufacturers are contemplating product portfolio expansion. Of late in May 2019, Infineon announced the roll out of its much anticipated 650 V CoolSiC MOSFET devices and are gearing to go into mass production.

On the other hand, Microsemi announced the roll out of new SiC products—700 V Schottky Barrier Diode Devices & 1,200 V SiC MOSFET—which are expected to have positive influence in the growth of GaN and SiC power conductor market share.

