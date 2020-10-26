Overview on GPU Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2025 

GPU market is rapidly growing adoption for high-precision, graphics-oriented applications in the automobile and healthcare sectors is certain to fuel industry growth in the forthcoming years. GPUs have become an essential part of today’s mainstream computers and mobile devices and have been characterized by remarkable advancements with respect to performance and capabilities. The product successfully offers added support for analyzing complex datasets in a quick manner and is increasingly gaining traction in almost all consumer electronics straight from laptops, PCs and smartphones to car infotainment systems and latest digital systems.

With the growing adoption of IoT devices that gather huge amounts of data which needs to be monitored and analyzed, the demand for high-end computing systems has effectively increased in the automotive sector. Reports suggest that the GPU market will amass quite some returns from the automotive sector owing to an increase in the use of GPUs to accelerate engineering and design applications. As the automotive industry is focusing on developing new vehicles with enhanced design & functionality, GPUs have found applications in CAD/CAM software. With the rising demand for these software increase, the GPU market is expected to witness an accelerated growth rate in the years to come.

Another application vertical that will help propel GPU market is healthcare, owing to the demand for precision medicine and value-based healthcare. Real-time data has become more vital for healthcare organizations as clinicians seek more accurate information for diagnosing patients during their initial visit. Reports claim that healthcare providers and life science firms are among the 92% of the cross-industry organizations that plan to invest in near real-time big data analytics applications in the future.

For instance, in April 2018, tech giant Google announced plans to reinvent the healthcare industry of U.S. with a focus on big data and AI. The company is reportedly using its know-how in AI to create a new system for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diverse diseases, that certainly will require GPUs for processing complex data, further augmenting the growth of the GPU industry.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the GPU Market. They are as follows:

Axis Communications AB, Countwise, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Eurotech, FLIR Systems, Inc., IEE S.A., Infodev Electronic Designers International, Inc., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., Iris-GmbH Infrared & Intelligent Sensors, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, RetailNext, Inc., ShopperTrak, V-Count, XOVIS AG

The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing extensive penetration of PC games in both the developed and developing economies including countries. The east Asian countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, are a massive market for dedicated GPUs pertaining to the large existence of gaming companies in the region.

Japan especially, has been witnessing a key demand for GPU computing owing to higher spending power among the Japanese gamers. As per trustworthy reports, average spending of a Japanese gamer substantially outranks the regions of Western Europe and North America. Moreover, increasing proliferation of crypto currencies will also support the GPU demand, as the region has been highly involved in the process of crypto mining.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Chapter 5 GPU Market, By Product

5.1. Key trends in the GPU, by product

5.2. Software

5.2.1. GPU software market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2. CAD/CAM

5.2.2.1. CAD/CAM market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.3. Simulation

5.2.3.1. Simulation market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.4. Imaging

5.2.4.1. Imaging market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.5. Digital video

5.2.5.1. Digital video market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.6. Modeling & automation

5.2.6.1. Modeling & automation market, 2014 – 2025

5.2.7. Others

5.2.7.1. Others market, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Services market, 2014 – 2025

5.3.2. Managed services

5.3.2.1. Managed services market, 2014 – 2025

5.3.3. Updates & maintenance

5.3.3.1. Updates & maintenance services market, 2014 – 2025

5.3.4. Compliance & security

5.3.4.1. Compliance & security services market, 2014 – 2025

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Others services market, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. GPU Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Key trends in the GPU, by deployment model

6.2. Public cloud

6.2.1. Public cloud market, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Private cloud

6.3.1. Private cloud market, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Hybrid cloud

6.4.1. Hybrid cloud market, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. GPU Market, By Service Model

7.1. Key trends in the GPU, by service model

7.2. SaaS

7.2.1. SaaS market, 2014 – 2025

7.3. PaaS

7.3.1. PaaS market, 2014 – 2025

7.4. IaaS

7.4.1. IaaS market, 2014 – 2025

