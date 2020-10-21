Overview on Network Slicing Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2026 

The network slicing market is poised to garner notable gains in the ensuing years on account of increasing number of initiatives being undertaken for the development and testing activities across the 5G spectrum. Escalating demand for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications across diverse business verticals may provide numerous growth opportunities for network slicing solution providers. Meanwhile, the telecom market is witnessing a gradual shift towards high-speed broadband services over mobile networks to help consumers enjoy lightning-fast connectivity.

In a bid to ascertain a significant mark on the network slicing industry, prominent players have begun to develop new and innovative products that can deliver customized virtual networks. Besides, these companies are even planning to launch new solutions that support both 5G bandwidth and network slicing. Earlier in 2019, ZTE had joined hands with Hutchison Drei Austria and unveiled a 5G slicing service outlet in Europe. The firm provided custom network slices, with live KPI monitoring and network optimizing ability. The network slicing market may cross USD 600 million by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4569

5G network is often forecast as the next pioneering invention in the connectivity landscape, helping businesses bridge their geographical gap in no time. Numerous industrial sectors are actively looking to adopt 5G network connectivity in their business model, which could strengthen network slicing market growth. Citing an instance, autonomous vehicle manufacturers are implementing network slicing solutions in their vehicles as they heavily rely on Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) communication for functioning effectively.

Moreover, video streaming in vehicles needs high bandwidth, which can be fulfilled with the help of network slicing technology as it supports both low latency and high bandwidth applications. Also, the solution offers media streaming, wireless broadband connectivity, and real-time control to autonomous vehicles.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Network Slicing Market. They are as follows:

Affirmed Networks, Amdocs, Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudstreet, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia Corporation, Parallel Wireless, Inc., RedZinc Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation

International companies are leveraging IoT technology to optimize their operational efficiency and industrial processes. Such proliferating demand for industrial IoT applications could enhance the network slicing market outlook. In 2019 for example, ZTE Corporation had finished the 5G network slicing trial in China.

The company had ventured with Zhejiang Bluetron and China Telecom for developing this next-gen solution. Apparently, combining a 5G network with IoT applications and mobile edge computing servers could advance the operational efficacy of industrial processes. As IoT continues to make its presence felt across numerous industrial processes, network slicing industry share from the manufacturing sector could surpass USD 100 million by 2026.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4569

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Network Slicing Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3.2. Training & consulting

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3.3. Integration & deployment

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

5.3.4. Managed service

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

Chapter 6. Network Slicing Market, By Application

6.1. Key trends, by application

6.2. Manufacturing

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Process monitoring

6.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. Process control

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Energy & utility

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Remote healthcare

6.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. Medical device tracking

6.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Automotive

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Autonomous driving

6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Telematic

6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Government

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Smart city

6.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.6.3. Public safety

6.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.7. Retail

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.7.2. Supply chain management

6.7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.7.3. Asset tracking and monitoring

6.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.8. BFSI

6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/network-slicing-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com