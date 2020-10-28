Overview on Streaming Devices Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2026 

Streaming devices market is set to display phenomenal progress in the ensuing years, on the grounds that an increasing number of consumers are moving away from traditional TV and inclining toward over-the-top (OTT) pay-per-use services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu, that have vast, easily-accessible video libraries eliminating the requirement of video download and data storage.

The media and entertainment industry, in recent times, has witnessed this major shift in preference, given the convenience that these devices provide and the changing inclination of the current internet-savvy generation of consumers. In consequence, streaming devices like Roku, Google Chromecast. Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV are becoming wildly popular, providing a major boost to the streaming devices industry.

Emergence of 4K televisions have effectively enhanced the viewing experience of users and is expected to act as a significant driver for streaming devices market growth over the forthcoming years. The advent of UHD resolution devices has encouraged consumers to let go of their old lower resolution TV as 4K offers crisp high-resolution pictures and videos.

Likewise, television manufacturers have also started to integrate AI assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant in their latest TV models. It is estimated that voice-activated personal assistants will significantly enhance customer’s viewing experience.

Moreover, 4K televisions have grown by leaps and bounds as they consume less power, are more durable than earlier models and are considerably cheaper. These crucial factors would substantially expand 4K television market, in turn influencing streaming devices market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Streaming Devices Market. They are as follows:

Growing demand for these services has influenced several companies to launch their own streaming platform. For instance, Apple has recently announced that it will be launching its own streaming platform, dubbed Apple TV+, which would cost around $4.99 a month.

Instances like these would significantly contribute towards the growth of streaming devices services in North America. Moreover, Netflix alone is estimated reach 90 million users in the U.S., owing to rapid growth in sales of smart TVs and connected devices.

Government organizations are also focusing their resources towards development of high-speed communication infrastructure in the region, which would further provide superior data speeds at a reduced cost, in turn augmenting North America streaming devices market outlook.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Streaming Devices Market, By Price (Revenue & Shipments)

4.1. Streaming devices share by pricing, 2016 & 2024

4.2. USD 30 – 100

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. USD 101 – 250

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Streaming Devices Market, By Resolution Type (Revenue & Shipments)

5.1. Streaming devices share by resolution type, 2016 & 2024

5.2. 4K UHD

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. 1080p

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. 720p

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

