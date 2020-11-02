Oxford vaccine is slated for distribution in Brazil – World in early 2021

The production and distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Oxford University and the AstraZeneca laboratory in Brazil is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2021, said the President of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

“The expectation is that we can ship the vaccine between January and February to start production. Anvisa will oversee the entire process. Therefore, we expect the immunization process to begin [no Brasil] According to the newspaper O Globo, the launch should take place in the first quarter of 2021, said Nísia Trindade Lima.

Fiocruz and the Brazilian Ministry of Health signed a partnership with the Oxford University project to test the vaccine in the country. That agreement included the purchase of 100 million doses, technology transfer and approval to manufacture the drug, Proof of Efficacy Against the New Coronavirus, and Approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).