Pacemakers Market Outlook To 2025 – Implantable Product Segment To Witnessed An Appreciable Growth

Pacemakers market size from the implantable product segment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of over 2.8% through 2025. Implantable pacemakers are commonly used in the treatment of patients with arrythmia or irregular heartbeat and to promote myocardial contractions, leading to a significant boost in product demand.

Pacemakers demonstrate considerable application potential across numerous business verticals, particularly the hospital segment which is set to depict a CAGR of over 3.2% through 2025, as a result of many favorable drivers like an advantageous reimbursement setup and heightened awareness regarding the availability of revolutionary technological devices in hospitals.

Tachycardia refers to a heart disorder in which the heart beats more than 100 times per minute, where pacemakers can effectively synchronize such irregular cardiac rhythms. Pacemakers have been noted to be extensively beneficial for an increasing population suffering from tachycardia. As per a research article published by NCBI, in 2016, about 2.25 cases per 1,000 general population of tachycardia were recorded. People with structural heart disease and geriatric population are more prone to tachycardia, which will impel pacemakers industry demand. Pacemakers market share from tachycardia application is anticipated to register a 4.5% CAGR over 2019-2025.

Escalating incidents of cardiovascular ailments in the APAC, Latin America and Middle East regions serve as the key drivers for the rising implantable pacemaker demand in the industry. There are several training modules developed by manufacturers for patients and surgeons in order to enhance public awareness regarding implantable cardioverter defibrillators.

The population base with atrioventricular block is surging, resulting in increased demand for dual-chamber pacemakers. This device comprises two leads that are put in the right ventricle and right atrium. The leads work synchronously on recognition of slow heart rate to imitate the actual physiological operation of ventricle and atrium. Such factors will lead dual-chamber pacemakers market to exhibit a 3% CAGR over the forecasted period.

Cardiac care centers have been witnessing an influx of cardiac patients due to easy accessibility, availability of expert healthcare professionals, advanced healthcare facilities, and focused treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Such factors are likely to generate substantial pacemakers industry demand from cardiac care centers. Pacemakers market forecast report predicts that cardiac care centers will register a CAGR above 4% over 2019-2025.

