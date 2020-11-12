Packaging Equipment Market to Witness Substantial Growth Over 2020-2024

The F&B applications, global packaging equipment market will be receiving a sizable boost from the pharmaceutical sector as well. The inherent need for pharmaceutical companies to thoroughly and properly package their manufactured medical products to maintain the correct chemical composition will drive the packaging equipment industry growth from pharmaceutical applications. The industry has also gradually been influenced by customer feedbacks that often request certain aesthetic features to be added to the medicine’s packaging to help distinguish them from other drugs.

The global packaging equipment market is projected to witness an accelerated growth rate over 2018-2024, primarily driven by the expanding F&B & pharma sectors. Having held a valuation of $38 billion in 2017, packaging equipment industry thrives on the changing trends of the food industry that conceptualizes state-of-the-art packaging solutions depending on the shifting consumer preferences. The rising urbanization and improving living standards around the world with the rise in disposable incomes have conjointly led to a surge in the demand for ready-to-eat foods and subsequently, innovative packaging, thereby stimulating packaging equipment market growth.

According to a report about the food packaging trends by the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI) – a trade association that is made up of over 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers, food and beverage would account for more than 55% of the projected share by 2019. The association’s report also estimates that the food packaging market in the U.S. alone would be worth over $31 billion by 2022, thereby reiterating the significance of the food industry in North America. It is rather overt that in the years to come, food & beverage companies will continue to expand their product portfolios as they jostle with each other to capitalize upon the growing middle-class populace and its disposable income. The rising competition is certain to act as a catalyst, prompting food & beverage companies to begin constructing new plants, thereby augmenting the regional packaging equipment market trends.

As per estimates, in 2017, North America held more than 25% of the overall packaging equipment market share and is expected to grow at a robust pace in the years ahead. Being one of the technological nerve centers of the globe, packaging equipment manufacturers in North America have been working to incorporate advanced technologies in these devices so as to automate the components with intelligent features. Eventually, this would lead to lesser human intervention and enable a seamless integration of hardware and software, resulting in manufacturers developing highly accurate and efficient products. This in consequence, along with the rising economic growth of the region, are certain to augment the growth graph of North America packaging equipment market.

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry across APAC would prove to be one of the most viable driving forces for the regional packaging equipment market. The economies such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan have been increasingly shifting toward the adoption of smart solutions in manufacturing. Furthermore, the continent, as a whole, is driven by a strict regulatory landscape mandating pharma companies to adhere to certain rules, further augmenting the regional packaging equipment market.

The accelerated growth of food, pharma, and numerous other end-use sectors is thus certain to impel the commercialization landscape of the overall packaging equipment industry. While North America will continue to remain one of the most lucrative hubs as far as packaging machinery is concerned, emerging economies across the Asia Pacific are also racing ahead in packaging equipment market. Powered by a strong global manufacturing sector and the subsequent demand for packaging devices, the overall packaging equipment market size is slated to register a CAGR of 3% over 2018-2024.

