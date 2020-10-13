PACS and RIS Market New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027 – Novarad, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare

The global PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as government collaborations with technology providers, prevalence of cancer in the countries.

McKesson Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Novarad

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare

The global PACS and RIS market by product was led by PACS segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the PACS and RIS market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management

Frequent FDA approvals and product launches drive the market for PACS and RIS. Most of the major market players operating in the market are adopting measures such as product launches as well as approvals to provide a better solution as well as software in the PACS and RIS market. For instance, during February 2019, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, a cardiovascular image and information management system. The platform offers efficient pediatric reporting capabilities. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, the launch of software can enable better treatment as well as diagnosis of these disorders.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the PACS and RIS market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the PACS and RIS market.

PACS and RIS market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the PACS and RIS market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the PACS and RIS market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of PACS and RIS market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the PACS and RIS market.

Additional highlights of the PACS and RIS market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

