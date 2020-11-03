Palestinian women are arbitrarily arrested by

Feminist organizations and Palestinian movements condemned the arrest of two Palestinian militants on Tuesday. Khitam Saafim, President of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the student Shata al-Tawil were arrested on the night of Monday (02) during a nightly invasion of the Israeli occupation forces in their homes in the cities of Beitunia and Al-Bireh. respectively.

In a statement released on Tuesday, several feminist movements and organizations such as the Union of Palestinian Women Workers, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the World March of Women (from the Mena region) expressed solidarity and called for the release of Palestinian political prisoners.

Saafim and Tawil, as well as other and other Palestinian political prisoners, are being detained in Israeli prisons without formal charge and without the right to trial. In this context, the organizations also urged human rights organizations and the international community to put pressure on the Israeli state “for the freedom of Saafin and all victims of arbitrary arrest” in view of the apparent violation of the Geneva Convention IV, which provides protection for civilians, too in occupied territory.

The movements denounce that Israeli forces frequently carried out night raids and illegal detentions to spread terror and criminalize resistance to Israeli-imposed occupation and apartheid.

Former political prisoner and union activist Mohammad Jawabreh and leftist leader Jamal Barham were also arrested during the Israeli invasions. Both had occupied and looted their homes.

The arrests of Palestinian militants and militants come at a very delicate time due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the statement released on Tuesday (03), the organizations stressed that the precarious living conditions in Israeli prisons pose a very serious threat to the life and physical health of prisoners. At least 12 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

* With information from Peoples Dispatch.

