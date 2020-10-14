Pandemic exacerbates political and economic crisis

Zimbabwean human rights activist Elvis Mugari has been in exile in South Africa since 2019 when he joined his country’s wanted list. The reason: to organize a peaceful demonstration against the rise in food prices, which is scattered after much representation.

“The military were killed, hundreds arrested, women raped,” he says. The government did not recognize these numbers and confirmed that the security forces only responded to the violence of the demonstrators.

In Zimbabwe, on the African continent, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated political conflicts that have escalated for more than decades.

Around 34% of the population live in extreme poverty, and inflation is over 300% – the second largest in the world. The insecurity of the living conditions of the workers increased the dissatisfaction with a person under pressure even before the Poseión.

“The regime reacts with a heavy hand to the demands of the workers and the Niega for the right to participate in labor actions, petitions and demonstrations. They arrest, kidnap and attack because they ask for better working conditions, ”says Mugari. Mientras gathers strength to “turn around and face the monster head-on”.

Zimbabwe had been independent from England since 1980 and over the next decade implemented major agrarian reform that redistributed 85% of the plains of the land. The head of state who led this process, Robert Mugabe, was a member of the African National Union of Zimbabwe, the same party as his deputy and successor, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The opposition march, amid a pandemic, denounces corruption in the Mnangagwa / Phill Magakoe / AFP government

The Zimbabwean Union Congress (ZCTU), the country’s central union leader, considers Mnangagwa’s mandate to be inadmissible. In November 2017, a week after retiring as vice president, he joined the presidency with the army and led Mugabe to resign from 93 years.

The list of criticisms and allegations of the ZCTU against Mnangagwa includes corruption, the co-optation of the judiciary, the prosecution of journalists and opponents as well as violations of the work of the workers’ association. This last aspect was endorsed by Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, United Nations Special Rapporteur, at the conclusion of the meeting and peaceful union.

“There was still state violence during Mugabe’s administration, but the situation was worse. Mugabe uses the police, but Mnangagwa uses both the police and the military and the judiciary, ”says ZCTU General Secretary Japhet Moyo, who uses the end of the dictatorship to refer to the current government. “In my years as president, I accused 17 unions, human rights defenders and opposition activists against human trafficking, but Mugabe has accused four traffickers in 40 years.”

story

The 1970s and 1980s were marked by wars of liberation on the African continent, which followed the signs of European dominance. In countries such as Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique, independence was only strengthened through armed struggle with the colonial rulers.

“In Zimbabwe, the war and, in the end, a negotiated transition, was one of the basic conditions for maintaining the property regime. Then the chopped white blankets kept their land, ”recalls Paris Yeros, doctor of international relations and professor at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC).

“This is because South Africa was in the final escalation of Lucha against apartheid, and it was assessed that Zimbabwe would need to” moratorise “itself in order not to cause conflicts that would destabilize the ongoing negotiations in the country.”

Apartheid just ended in 1991, changes in the land ownership structure turned on Mugabe’s agenda, who was in power in 1980. The agrarian reform, which was considered to be the post-Cold War mayor, took shape in Siglo-Wechsel, which forces Hacendados Blancos to hand over their land to black farmers.

The news of the redistribution of the Tierras in Zimbabwe, without the compensation demanded by the expropriators, echoed in the West as an amenaza.

“Hubo responded very quickly. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank have apparently cut resources. In 1998 military sanctions were imposed and the country could not buy from the West, ”said Yeros.

Police move on protesters during a protest against corruption and the deteriorating economy in August 2020 / Phill Magakoe / AFP

Structured conflict

In 2001, the United States and the European Union launched unilateral economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, restricting trade in goods and services, banning the travel of politicians considered enemies, and ending cooperation and support policies between Gobiernos.

Within the country, it is also a hub of reactions – even before the agrarian reform. Political activists and working-class sectors that previously participated in the liberation campaign broke up with Mugabe and joined the opposition in 1995. The tenor of the indictment was similar to today: authoritarianism, corruption, cooptación del Estado.

“When it comes to the pandemic [de covid-19]the conflict has been structured for 20 years. Then the opposition in Zimbabwe EE joined. UU., Landowners against agrarian reforms, have the right to trade union movement, ”emphasizes Yeros.

Even if the reform proposal should be unanimous among opponents – with the exception of the extratenientes – Mugabe has been criticized for using this process for the benefit of allies and veterans of liberation gains.

Elvis Mugari is in favor of examining the country’s borders and restoring the distribution of land on the basis of the “one man, one property” concept. According to the opponent, the government has never opposed the new forms of illegal appropriation of animal animals that have developed in Zimbabwe since 2000.

Sanctions

Zimbabwe’s economy depends on mining and agriculture, especially tobacco, sugar, cotton and cotton. The introduction of the dollar as the official currency in 2009 reversed the trend of interference in the gross domestic product (GDP), but in the interests of the promised stability.

The government claims that sanctions increase imports and restrict exports due to fines and bans imposed by the United States and the European Union.

On March 4, 2020, when the Covid-19 spread across the African continent, Donald Trump renewed the sanctions for an indefinite period. “Zimbabwe has many opportunities to stabilize the South African region and open the doors for closer cooperation with EE. UU. Unfortunately, the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration has still not given any voluntary political advice to implement these reforms, ”said a White House statement that day.

Mugari explains that the end of the sanctions does not belong to the central opposition groups. For the activist, it is the regime’s responsibility to blame the sanctions for the country’s socio-economic problems.

“The murder of protesters by the army in 2018, the violent representation of protests in 2019, the appeals to the protesters in August 2019 and the continuation of the protests, torture by government critics, union leaders, opposition members and women These sanctions will be tightened until the regime regrets and respects the state of Derecho, ”he says.

Contradiction

Paris Yeros draws attention to the political and military non-alignment of Zimbabwe with the West. “From 2003 the region [África del Sur]With the exception of Botswana and Tanzania, I agreed to a multilateral agreement on mutual defense. Therefore, unlike the rest of Africa, it is armored from where NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the CIA are present. They are achievements of the liberation movements, which have managed to consolidate this greed for security, ”he emphasizes.

“There is of course a prison, a prison for journalists,” said añade el profesor. “It is clear that this is not a healthy democratic area, but also in other countries like South Africa. Political attacks, including corruption ”.

When analyzing violations in Derecho state, Yeros is the one who would rejoice in the reformed era in Zimbabwe without the radicalization of justice.

“In order to carry out the agrarian reform, they violated private property. And there I started the debate about the state of Derecho because the judicial system automatically defended private property. Ellos tuvieron que jubilar jueces [contrarios a la reforma], restructure the system, mobilize the army to defend occupations, ”he said.

The UFABC teacher admits that it is difficult to characterize the state in Zimbabwe. “Hay conceptual problems that challenge us. We had a revolutionary situation. The party has a Leninist structure that comes from the guerrilla, but ideologically it is “petty-bourgeois” and could go from neoliberal to radical, ”he explains.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe since November 2017 / Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

“The linchpin of a neoliberal package, deindustrialización, between 1990 and 1996. Then the country enters a collision course with the IMF, and since 2005 there have been a number of attempts to normalize relations with the West, including dollarization – even at the same time with internal representation and limits for the exploitation of minerals by foreign companies, ”adds Yeros.

“There are several contradictions. The banks were never occupied, an internal bourgeoisie was formed with reasonable interests, and crops were reinstated in global chains, following the logic of multinational corporations, ”he explains.

Perspectives

With a population of 15 million, Zimbabwe has fewer than 300 muverts confirmed by covid-19, but the impact of the pandemic is wider.

With 94% of the workforce being informal, the government failed to guarantee a minimum wage for everyone during the period. US $ 3 monthly household aid to poor families.

The economic difficulties limit the purchase of Pruebas, which explains the low number of fatal victims – the country only ranks 96th in the world rankings for women after Covid-19. The lack of resources also affects the maintenance of the hospital structure and the daily payment of wages to civil servants.

