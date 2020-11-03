Pandemic reserves mean a 62% drop in profits for Spanish Abanca – Executive Digest

The Spanish Abanca posted a profit of 143.4 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, 62.2% less than a year ago, after providing 210.8 million euros to help on the Covid-19 Respond to crisis.

Based in the Spanish region of Galicia and also present in Portugal, the institute announced in a press release that its financial margin (income from banking operations) increased by 10.3% to 463.9 million euros. that 175.2 million revenue from services (commissions and other) is added, which corresponds to an increase of 19% in the first nine months of 2019.

Loans to customers increased by 7.6% to 8,503 million at the end of the third quarter of this year and customer deposits by 7.3% to 40,812 million.

Abanca, like other financial institutions, has taken precautions to protect itself against the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased from 78 million in the first quarter to 210.8 million in the first quarter this year. End of September.

In terms of solvency, Abanca has a higher capital ratio (CET1), increasing to 13.3%, 532 basis points (1,587 million euros) above the tax imposed by the regulators.

The financial institution reports that it posted revenue of more than € 93 billion for the first nine months of the year.

At the end of September, Abanca signed the purchase agreement for the retail business of Crédit Agricole in Spain (Bankoa), after taking over the business of Caixa Geral de Depósitos, also in Spain, in 2018.

This operation was the fifth transaction that Abanca has completed since its inception in 2014.

The first was the integration of Banco Etcheverría in 2014. In 2017 it bought Popular Servicios Financieros, in 2018 Deutsche Bank’s PCB in Portugal and in the same year the bank in Spain, Banco Banco de Depósitos. General box.