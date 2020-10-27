Pandemic worsens deficit by 7767 million euros – economy

According to the Treasury Department, the public administration (PA) deficit reached € 5,179 million by September, an increase of € 7,767 million directly attributable to the pandemic.

“In the implementation of the budget in the public accounts of the public administrations (AP), a deficit of 5,179 million euros was recorded up to September, a worsening as a result of the pandemic of 7,767 million euros compared to the same period,” says the previous statement of the Ministry of Finance Dissemination of the budget execution summary by the Directorate General for Budget (DGO)

According to the ministry headed by João Leão, the increase in the deficit “results from the combined effect of the decrease in revenue (-6.9%) and the increase in expenditure (+ 5.2%), a consequence of the effects of the pandemic”, On the one hand, this “had a negative impact on the economy”, leading to a sharp reduction in taxes and contributory income, “and on the other,” the extraordinary measures to support families and businesses justify a further deterioration in the balance at least until September 3,005 million euros “.