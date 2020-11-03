Panthers devour eagles at Bessa Stadium – soccer

Boneless defeat and overtaking Sporting in the leadership of the league on Matchday 6. Benfica went to Bessa to lose their first points of the season to an always superior Boavista.

It was a game to forget Jorge Jesus’ team, who certainly didn’t have a big “Boavistan” coached by Vasco Seabra.

Excessive confidence or accumulated fatigue can partly explain such a bad night in Lisbon. The Reds never managed to break through the Boavista system with a series of five defenses, reducing the space for Darwin and his society. Only once (I’ll repeat it once) was Benfica close to scoring points and setting standards. Vertonghen went without resistance to the character of Leo Jardim.

Boavista, who hadn’t won this season, had learned the lesson well. He even feared the usual offensive avalanche that incarnated when Darwin scored after a good move that the referee knocked out of the game with 11 minutes. With a compact defensive block playing very high on the ground, he choked Benfica to death. Then Angel Gomes was the biggest star among chess players up front. He won and hit the penalty that led to the 1-0 and then made perfect support for Elis’ 2-0 (another great feat).

The statistics of the shots gave an indication of what happened in the first 45 minutes: 11 shots for Boavista and only one for Benfica.

Jesus changed three parts right after the rest, and Benfica changed … little. He played more in the opposing midfield, but without much practical impact. Rafa still looked like he was trembling. Pure illusion in which the panthers can almost always assert their strength, determination and quality without fear.

To condemn the black night of the eagles, the high moment came at 75 ‘. A great goal by Hamache in the passivity of the red defense. Darwin still tried to cut back, but to no avail.

Boavista has just won against a drifting eagle, who lost for the first time on matchday 6 and sees Sporting taking the isolated lead. New game for the Europa League with Rangers in three days. The two wins in the competition give Jesus’ team some comfort, but the next opponent in the championship may not. The Reds get Sp. Braga on Sunday.