Paramilitarism is overcoming and controlling more of human trafficking

Territorial control of paramilitary and drug trafficking in the municipality of Río de Janeiro. The armed group controls 58.6% of the city’s areas. These data were presented in a study carried out by the Group for the Investigation of Illegal Adolescents (GENI / UFF), the Fuego Cruzado report, the core of the studies on violence of the University of São Paulo (USP), the digital platform Pista News was y dialing report [servicio telefónico para realizar denuncias] from the complaints received in 2019.

In the study “Map of the irregular resources in Rio de Janeiro” 38,887 complaints were analyzed, which were reduced to 10,206 after a selection process. According to Daniel Hirata, professor of sociology and coordinator of GENI / UFF, the studio provides an important panorama for public managers and researchers to understand the progress of paramilitarism in the capital, Rio de Janeiro.

“Paramilitarism has a larger occupation point than drug trafficking (…) and operates on the border between legality and illegality as well as the toleration and tolerance of public powers,” declared Brasil de Fato.

:; Marielle, Bolsonaro and Paramilitarianism: those that imply the Mandatario ::

methodology

According to the study, in order to define the control of any armed group in a given zone, the first “terms” included in the dismissals included in the complaints and the definition of three criteria that summarize these terms: territorial control, social control and market activities. The combination of these criteria makes it possible to characterize an area as controlled by factions A, B or C or by paramilitaries.

In the case of the presence of different armed groups in the same area, investigators determined a protocol that followed the percentage of complaints from each group to determine the presence of an armed group and determined the characterization of that zone as “controversial”.

The publication of the study, which was carried out in the past (19) in the context of parliamentary elections in Brazil, aims to put the urgency of action by authorities that are effective on the political agenda, according to Hirata, it is fighting against irregular forces.

“There are no representative measures that can make a significant contribution to the fight against paramilitary, such as regulating the land market, real estate market, buying and selling real estate, and public transport. Regulating these markets is essential to addressing these issues. ” Groups because the representative guidelines that were ineffective for combating drug trafficking factions are most ineffective for the paramilitary “, too.

:: No news: the relationship between the Bolsonaro family and the paramilitaries ::

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse