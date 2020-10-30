Paris Jackson releases first single

As Michael Jackson’s daughter, it’s not easy for her in the music business. Now Paris Jackson is daring the first steps of her career.

Los Angeles (AP) – The daughter of “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, Paris Jackson (22), has released her first single. The song “Let Down” and the accompanying music video were released on Friday. Jackson had previously posted short excerpts on Instagram.

In the video of the ballad, she can be seen in a long white dress. He was “totally thrilled that his first single will be released as a solo artist,” wrote the musician. The corresponding album is expected to be released in mid-November.

Paris Jackson, born in 1998 to Michael Jackson and his then wife Debbie Rowe, had worked as a model and actress for the past few years, and was also a member of a music band.