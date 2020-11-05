Park privatization and deforestation: legacy of Doria and

When João Doria (PSDB) took over the city of São Paulo in 2017, he announced that he intended to privatize the 107 parks in the municipality. It was then up to the then deputy, Bruno Covas (PSDB), to implement part of the plan: By 2055, Ibirapuera Park and five others in the city of São Paulo will be managed by the Construcap company, whose president is involved because of active corruption, money laundering and criminal association convicted of Operation Lava Jato. .

In addition to Ibirapuera, Construcap – under the name Urbia Gestão de Parques – will manage the Tenente Brigadeiro Faria Lima (Vila Maria), Jacintho Alberto and Jardim Felicidade (Pirituba), Eucalyptus (Campo Limpo) and Lajeado (Lajeado) parks for 35 years. . The contract was signed on December 20, 2019.

Lawyer Débora Iacono, 2nd Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ibirapuera Park, reminds that there was no master plan at the time of the tender. “It’s like the city is giving the company a blank check to take care of the park,” he says.

Thanks to an action by City Councilor Gilberto Natalini (PV), who pointed out the lack of clarity about the commitments the company should make to ensure the conservation of the fauna and flora of the parks, the City Council participated in a series of meetings with the City Hall and with Urbia in 2019.

“We learned a lot about the environment and the water, but very little was said about the park itself. What worried us was that there was no study on the preparation of the master plan that had not yet been published in the Official Journal, ”added the lawyer. “And contrary to the agreement, nobody on the board was asked to join the inspection committee.”

The supervision of the parks is one of the duties of the board of directors according to Law 15.910 of 2013.

Concessions to the private sector are a symbol of the environmental management of Doria (2017-2018) and Covas (2018-2020). In the assessment of Natalini, who held the position of Secretary for Green and Environment between January and August 2017, they reflect the “lack of shame in the face” of the City Hall, which declares it incompetent to administer them.

“The management of the parks in São Paulo is a shame. It is a government, Doria and Covas, where the environment is the last to speak and the first to be beaten, ”he says. “The park is not only a place for leisure, but also for environmental services. And the parks are not expensive. If the municipality doubled the resource from R $ 180 million to R $ 360 million, it would be very small for the city budget, ”he says.

Privatization was only possible due to a municipal law that the park administrators emptied in May 2018. With the change, they lost their advisory power and ceased to be an “obstacle”, although they were not against the concession itself. “It was quiet at night,” recalls Débora Iácono. “One of the worst actions Doria could take on the parks.”

The concession of city parks to the private sector became official in 2019 / Rovena Rosa / Agência Brasil

Lack of resources

The amount allocated to the Secretariat for Green and Environment, which amounted to 1% of the total municipal budget in 2012, is now 0.35%. According to Fernando Bodião, a member of the Permanent Green Forum, this percentage is insufficient for the tasks of park management, environmental approval and policy management for the area.

“People working to defend the environment in São Paulo recognize the commitment of technicians and workers in the Green Secretariat. But the secretariat is not authorized, ”complains the activist, who describes the dialogue with the town hall as sterile.

“We even have a conversation channel with the Secretariat, but there is little they can do because they have no structure or resources to carry out their role as inspector, responsible management, and civil society cannot consider cooperation,” he adds.

Doom

Since 2015, 160 deforestation areas with a total area of ​​7.2 million m² and 1.2 million felled trees have been designated in the city of São Paulo. The figures were obtained from the Natalini City Council office and included in the 2nd edition of the dossier “The Devastation of the Atlantic Forest in the Municipality of São Paulo” in April this year.

Natalini states that between 2013 and 2014 the source areas were occupied by organized crime, “without the town hall or the state government having done anything to this day”. Between August 2019 and April 2020, the number of illegal properties increased by 140% from 20,000 to 48,000. In the same period, the income from the sale of land doubled and reached R $ 2 billion.

In the city council’s analysis, Doria and Covas “not only reversed the dismantling, but also released the general”. Natalini went to court to ask the current administration to resume the water defense operation, but the process has not yet been analyzed by the 14th Finance Court.

The Aquatic Defense Operation was a task force to combat deforestation, particularly in water sources, which between 2011 and 2012 managed to clean up illegal allocations in those areas.

“When I was Doria’s secretary, I and the secretary for city security, then Colonel Zé Roberto, carried out 152 inspections in seven months,” reports the city council. “But it wasn’t a City Hall policy, it was a personal initiative. Doria didn’t care. After I got fired, it was over. “

One of the cases described in the dossier is the destruction of the headwaters that supply the dams of the Guarapiranga-Billings system, from which about 20% of the waters of the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo emerge.

Natalini’s office presented documents to the City Hall and the state government demonstrating the devastation of the Atlantic Forest and its effects, but no action was taken against land sales in the area.

