Parliament and Council of the European Union reach provisional agreement on the European budget – economy

The German Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament (EP) have reached a provisional agreement on a mechanism that makes access to the EU budget dependent on respect for the rule of law.

“The EP and the German Presidency have reached an historic agreement for the EU. We have succeeded in establishing a link between the use of EU funds and respect for the rule of law in the Member States,” said MEP Petri Sarvaama, EP co-rapporteur for the mechanism achieved today via the social network Twitter.

Germany’s permanent representative to the EU, Michael Clauss, emphasized that the agreement was “an important milestone” in efforts to finalize the next EU budget, but that “the agreement on the rest of the package must now be agreed” ” There is no time to waste “.

“The new cross-compliance mechanism will protect the EU budget if violations of the rule of law lead to the misuse of funds”, underlined Michael Clauss in a statement.

A declaration by the German Presidency states that the mechanism approved today will protect the EU budget – “including the restructuring fund” – if it is established that “the rule of law in a country may affect or seriously affect good administration of the EU Budget or the protection of the EU’s financial interests “.

The EP also issued a statement stating that the new mechanism “will not only apply when EU funds are directly misused, for example in cases of corruption or fraud”, but also linked to non-compliance with “values” will be. Fundamental rights of the EU that all member states must respect, such as freedom, democracy, equality and respect for human rights “.

“We are not committed to values: we have ensured that the rule of law also includes the EU values ​​enshrined in the treaties, such as the independence of the judiciary,” said Petri Sarvaama in the same statement.

The two major political families of Europe, the European People’s Party (PSA) and the Progressive Alliance of European Socialists and Democrats (S&D), welcomed the compromise.

“The agreement reached today is an historic agreement for all Europeans. Although the Member States did not do so in July, the European Parliament pushed ahead and finally maintained a mechanism to defend our European values,” said EPP leader Manfred Weber in a statement .

Iratxe García Perez, S&D manager, also welcomed the “good result”.

“Today we can celebrate a victory for the EU as a community of common principles such as human dignity, freedom, equality, the rule of law and human rights. The protection of these values ​​is also a priority for our citizens,” García Perez said in a statement.

Commissioner for the budget portfolio, Johannes Hahn, congratulated both parties, saying the new mechanism was “a big step” and “a clear signal that the EU is ready to protect the interests of its citizens”.

“We will have an efficient mechanism to protect taxpayers’ money when the rule of law does not allow us to track European funds,” said Hahn on his official Twitter account.

The mechanism agreed today was one of the major blocking points in the negotiations between the EP and the Council. However, it is still missing that both parties reach an agreement on the total amount of the budget and the negotiations remain due to the blocked EP to raise the maximum ceilings and to strengthen the so-called EU flagship programs like Erasmus or Horizon Europe.

The provisional agreement on the new mechanism will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the European Council, where it will need to be approved for entry into force.

In July last year, the European Council approved a multiannual financial framework for the period 2021-2027 worth EUR 1.074 billion and a recovery fund of EUR 750 billion to deal with the crisis caused by covid-19.