Parliament approved the return to the state of emergency November 9-23 – Executive Digest

This Friday, Parliament approved a draft decree of the President of the Republic declaring a state of emergency in Portugal between November 9 and 23 to allow for measures to contain Covid-19.

The decree was adopted with votes in favor of PS, PSD, CDS-PP and the unregistered MP Cristina Rodrigues, votes against PCP, PEV and Liberal Initiative and against the unregistered MP Joacine Qatar Moreira. And Bloco de Esquerda, PAN and Chega abstained.

The Constitution provides that the declaration of a state of emergency in all or part of the national territory falls within the competence of the President of the Republic, but is subject to the consultation of the government and the approval of Parliament.

In the draft decree, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa proposed a “limited state of emergency” to the Assembly of the Republic so that the government could “impose restrictions on movement in certain places at certain times, especially in the most vulnerable communities” and “the use of private health facilities , social and cooperative sector, if necessary and preferably by agreement, with reasonable compensation “.

“The mobilization of workers as well as the armed forces and security forces is also allowed in order to strengthen the health authorities in epidemiological surveys and screening surveys. and the ability to measure body temperature using non-invasive means and test access to certain services and devices. “

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also defended that “the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lessons learned from it warrant increased guarantees of legal certainty of measures taken by the competent authorities for the appropriate prevention and response in areas such as the recruitment of human resources for the screening, the control of the health of the people, the free movement and the use of private and social or cooperative resources. “

“This extended guarantee requires the declaration of a state of emergency on a very limited scale and with largely preventive effects,” he affirmed.

The state of emergency was already in force in Portugal during this pandemic between March 19 and May 2, with two extensions for a total of 45 days.