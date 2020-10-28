Parliament generally approves the proposal for the state budget for 2021 – Executive Digest

The Assembly of the Republic this Wednesday generally approved the government’s proposal on the state budget for 2021 only with the positive votes of the Parliamentary Bank of the PS.

The budget was made possible by the abstentions of PCP, PAN, PEV and the unregistered MPs Joacine Qatar Moreira (ex-Livre) and Cristina Rodrigues (ex-PAN). PSD, BE, CDS-PP, Chega and Liberal Initiative voted against.

The debate on the subject will now begin on Thursday. Suggestions for changes should be submitted by November 13th. The document will be put to a final global vote on November 26th.

Finance Minister João Leão opened the second day of the budget debate, recalling that Portugal had four years of growth in “early 2020” but the pandemic brought with it an “unprecedented crisis”.

“The economy is expected to contract by 8.5% this year,” with the crash “posing a threat to the incomes of the Portuguese people” and therefore the OE 2021 is based on four priorities: “Face the pandemic, recovery. ” Economy, protection of employment and the income of the Portuguese ”, the Minister emphasized.

Leão recalled the values ​​of investing in the National Health Service, in empowering health professionals, but also in education, another priority, with empowering teachers and professional assistants.

Regarding the economic recovery, the minister stressed that there would be “another 550 million euros in the economy and in the pockets of the Portuguese as early as 2021” and insisted that the electricity tax and in some sectors also the VAT should continue sink will be most affected.

“As long as the pandemic continues, the government will continue to support the economy,” he said again.

The finance minister reminds that as early as January after negotiations with the PCP there will be an “extraordinary increase in pensions”, but also an increase in the minimum wage and an increase in public administration by 800 million euros.

The increase in the minimum unemployment threshold will also be implemented and an extraordinary social benefit will be created that can cover “more than 200,000 workers”.

“The country and the SNS will have the means to face the economy. The development of public finances will help to give confidence to the Portuguese, “he said, adding that the accounts of the last few years now allow for a” countercyclical economic policy “that guarantees the support of the Portuguese economy but also reduces the national debt.