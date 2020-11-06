Parliament is voting today on the draft presidential decree – Executive Digest

The President of the Assembly of the Republic announced this Thursday that a plenary session would be planned for Friday at 4 p.m., when Parliament would vote on the President’s draft state of emergency between November 9 and 23.

After hearing the government, which has given its approval, the President of the Republic [Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa] Submission of the draft presidential decree establishing the state of emergency between November 9th at 00:00 and November 23rd at 23:59 for approval to the Assembly of the Republic – without prejudice to possible extensions in accordance with the statutory provisions “, read the note posted on Parliament’s official website

The same note states that the draft Presidential Decree on the State of Emergency “is based on a review of a situation of public calamity and the need to take measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The Assembly of the Republic will meet in plenary tomorrow [sexta-feira]On November 6th, 4:00 pm, to debate the motion for authorization to declare a state of emergency with interventions by the government, political groups, the only MPs representing the party and unregistered MPs, ”he added.

On Wednesday, after a meeting of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, the Assembly of the Republic decided “in general consensus” to hold a plenary session to debate and vote on a possible declaration of the state of emergency, making the date and time dependent on that plenary session Moment when the draft presidential decree came into parliament.

According to the spokeswoman for the Conference of Heads of State or Government, Socialist Maria da Luz Rosinha, the appointment of the plenary to discuss the new state of emergency would be “immediately” by the President of the Assembly of the Republic as soon as the proposed decree is received. from the head of state.

On the other hand, however, Ferro Rodrigues also stressed that MEPs should have 24 hours to appreciate the diploma before the debate in plenary begins.

Last Monday, Prime Minister António Costa called on the President of the Republic to declare the state of emergency “preventive” in order to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to dispel legal doubts about the action by the government.

The Constitution provides that the declaration of a state of emergency in all or part of the national territory falls under the jurisdiction of the President of the Republic, but is subject to consultation with the government and approval by Parliament.

In the draft decree, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa proposes to the Assembly of the Republic a “limited state of emergency” so that the government can “impose restrictions on movement in certain places at certain times, especially in the most vulnerable communities” and “The use of private health facilities , social and cooperative sector, if necessary and preferably by agreement, with reasonable compensation “.

“The mobilization of workers as well as the armed forces and security forces is also allowed in order to strengthen the health authorities in epidemiological surveys and screening surveys. and the ability to measure body temperature using non-invasive means and test access to certain services and devices. “

The state of emergency was already in force in Portugal during this pandemic between March 19 and May 2, with two extensions for a total of 45 days.

In the justification of the diploma that was presented to Parliament, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa argues: “The development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lessons learned from it justify improved legal certainty for measures that are taken or adopted by the competent authorities appropriate prevention and response in areas such as summoning human resources for screening, controlling people’s health, freedom of movement and use of private and social or collaborative resources. “

“This extended guarantee requires the declaration of a state of emergency on a very limited scale and with largely preventive effects,” he defends.