Parliament is voting today on the state of emergency between 9-23 November – politics

Parliament will debate and vote from 4 p.m. on the draft decree of the President of the Republic declaring a state of emergency in Portugal between November 9 and 23, so that measures can be taken to contain Covid-19.

The decree is approved with the votes of PS and PSD, which together make up more than two thirds of the MPs, and CDS-PP and PAN have also expressed their availability after confirming the content of the diploma.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, promised to speak to the country after the vote in the Assembly of the Republic.

The PCP has clearly spoken out against a new exceptional period, just as the Liberal Initiative questions this legal framework, while Chega has set “red lines” as a rejection of a new general restriction – which is not foreseen in the diploma.

The Bloco de Esquerda (BE) considered this instrument unnecessary, but made the voting text of the decree dependent, and the ecological party “Os Verdes” (ENV) expressed doubts on this.

In the grounds of the diploma sent to the Assembly of the Republic, the Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, argues that a state of emergency is necessary so that “improved guarantees of legal certainty” can be taken for measures “in areas such as” the recruitment of human resources for screening, the control of the state of health of people, the freedom of movement and the use of private and social or cooperative resources “.

The draft decree allows the restriction of freedom of movement, “especially in communities with higher risk” and “at certain times of the day or on certain days of the week”, as well as the use of resources, means and means by the authorities of health institutions in the private, social and cooperative sector, “preferably by agreement “and” through fair compensation “.

It also enables the introduction of body temperature controls and diagnostic tests of the new coronavirus for access to certain rooms, as well as the mobilization of workers, armed forces and security forces to strengthen health authorities in epidemiological surveys and screening examinations.

The state of emergency was already in force in Portugal during this pandemic between March 19 and May 2, with two extensions for a total of 45 days.

On Monday morning, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received Prime Minister António Costa, who proposed the “preventive” state of emergency to dispel “doubts” about the government’s measures to respond to the Covid19 pandemic.

The head of state listened to the nine parties with seats in parliament throughout the day and to the social partners between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Republic, relying on the review of a situation of public calamity, as is the case, can declare a state of emergency in all or part of the national territory, but must listen to the government and the state with the approval of the Assembly of the Republic .

The state of emergency makes it possible to suspend the exercise of certain rights, freedoms and guarantees, which must be indicated in the relevant declaration and which, without prejudice to possible extensions with the same deadline, may not last longer than 15 days.

In Portugal, where the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus were detected on March 2, 2,740 people have already died from the disease, according to the Directorate-General for Health. In total, more than 160,000 cases of infections have been reported (DGS).

PS, PSD, BE, CDS-PP and PAN voted for all declarations of emergency between March and May.

The first State of Emergency Declaration, unprecedented in democracy, was adopted in Parliament on March 18th with no votes against, with the PCP, ENP, Liberal Initiative and unregistered deputy Joacine Qatar Moreira abstaining.

The first renewal, two weeks later, was rejected by the sole representative of the Liberal Initiative, João Cotrim de Figueiredo, and with abstentions from PCP, PEV, Chega and Joacine Qatar Moreira.

The third state of emergency decree was passed on April 16 with abstentions from Chega and ENP and dissenting votes from PCP, Liberal Initiative and Joacine Qatar Moreira.