Participation in 121 counties from today through November 19 – Executive Digest

The partial restriction went into effect today in 121 municipalities in mainland Portugal that are “high risk of spreading Covid-19” with a requirement to stay at home except for approved travel such as shopping, work, education and physical activity.

In addition to the specific measures for these municipalities, the resolution of the Council of Ministers published in Diário da República extends the declaration of a disaster situation throughout the continental territory until November 19th at 11:59 pm.

On Saturday, following an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government announced the decision to renew the disaster situation and take special measures in the communities at high risk of transmitting Covid-19, which indicated both the extension and the restrictions on 121 The parishes would be in effect between today and November 15th.

This date has been corrected to November 19 in the resolution so that it will remain in force for 15 days.

Without justifying the date change, an official government source told Lusa that “the information published in Diário da República takes precedence”.

Applying the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) general criterion of “more than 240 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days” and taking into account the proximity to another community in this situation and the exception for outbreaks in Municipalities The government identified 121 municipalities at high risk of transmission of Covid-19, including the main municipalities of 12 of the 18 counties of mainland Portugal: Viana do Castelo, Braga, Vila Real, Bragança, Porto, Guarda, Aveiro, Castelo Branco, Santarém , Lisbon, Setúbal and Beja. Viseu, Coimbra, Leiria, Portalegre, Évora and Faro are excluded.

The list of 121 municipalities with a “high risk of transmission”, which covers 70% of the resident population, ie 7.1 million people in Portugal, is available at covid19estamoson.gov and is updated every 15 days.

One of the special measures implemented in these communities is the stay-at-home duty, with the exception of the 26 cases of authorized evictions, which include purchasing goods and services, engaging in professional activities, receiving health care services and helping the vulnerable , Attendance to school facilities, access to cultural facilities, physical activity, participation in social volunteering, walking animals, feeding animals, exercise of the freedom of the press and travel necessary to leave mainland Portugal.

In these areas, all businesses close until 10 p.m., with the exception of restaurants, which have to close by 10:30 p.m. Home meal delivery services (which cannot offer alcoholic beverages as part of this activity) that must close at 1am; cultural institutions that have to close at 10:30 pm; and other exceptions such as pharmacies, doctor’s offices and clinics, funeral activities and service areas, and gas stations.

“The closure period can be set by the local mayor of the municipal council, subject to a positive opinion from the local health authority and the security forces, provided that the maximum limits set are respected,” says the resolution of the Council of Ministers.

The prohibitions that apply to these districts include holding events and celebrations with more than five people if they do not belong to the same household, as well as “fairs and riot markets unless approved by the mayor of the responsible municipality”. .

In these 121 parishes, religious ceremonies and shows are allowed under the rules of the General Directorate of Health (DGS), and at the working level, the time difference is compulsory, as is the adoption of the teleworking regime whenever the functions in question allow.

For the whole of mainland Portugal, the number of people in each group in restaurants is currently limited to six, unless they belong to the same household.

According to the latest DGS bulletin, Portugal has had at least 2,635 deaths related to Covid-19 in 149,443 confirmed cases of infection.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.