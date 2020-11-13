Passenger Information System Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026

The Passenger Information System Market Forecast Report provides details analysis of Passenger Information System industry which will accelerate your business. Passenger Information System market report covers the current state of business and the growth prospects of the worldwide Passenger Information System Market. The Passenger Information System market report lists the leading competitors and provides the Industry pitfall and challenges, Growth potential analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Passenger Information System industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Passenger Information System market share, market size. The profile also contains descriptions of the foremost players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Passenger Information System market.

Passenger Information System Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process.

Global Passenger Information System Market is valued approximately at USD 21.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Passenger information system is automated system that provides real time information to users of public transport via visual, voice or any other media. It acts as a communication link between a transit agency and passengers, enabling to deliver real time information of vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements and schedule of journey. The passenger information system (PIS) offers new broadcast, weather forecast display, on-demand information, emergency communication and entertainment which attracts large number of passengers across the world. The advanced technologies and development of 4G/LTE communication technologies has enhanced the demand for the display of information on cause of delay, arrival and departure and on mobile devices and smartphones. The rising smartphone penetration with enhanced connectivity, rising frequencies of passenger’s journey through public transport and growing demand for real time and reliable passenger information are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, high maintenance and implementation costs of PIS is the major factor restraining the growth of global Passenger Information System market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Cisco

Siemens

Hitachi

Huawei

Thales Group

Teleste

The report Passenger Information System market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

A Pin-point overview of TOC of Passenger Information System Market are:

Overview and Scope of Passenger Information System Market

Research goal & scope

Research assumptions

Research Methodology

Key take-away

Stakeholders

Market Segmentation

Passenger Information System Market Insights

Industry snapshot

Regulatory Framework

Passenger Information System Market Dynamics

Passenger Information System Market Forces

Passenger Information System Market Driver Analysis

Passenger Information System Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

Passenger Information System Market Opportunity Analysis

Factors Influencing Development of Passenger Information System Market

Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

Threats and Challenges in Passenger Information System industry

Forecast on Passenger Information System Market Size

Forecast on Passenger Information System Market Trend

Industry analysis – Porter’s Five Force

Passenger Information System Market PEST Analysis

Passenger Information System Market Value Chain Analysis

Passenger Information System Industry Trends

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Overview

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments and Technological Advancement

