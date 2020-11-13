Passive Fire Protection Materials Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2019-2026 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Stringent regulations & mandates regarding fire safety and surging demand for fire protection materials from the oil & gas sector which is at higher risk of facing fire accidents are among the key growth drivers of global passive fire protection materials market.

Passive fire protection is an essential part of any fire safety strategy and consists of various materials including fire floors/walls, smoke/fire dampers, and fire doors. Dampers stop the spread of smoke/fire across the building and fire doors aid in compartmentalizing a building. The primary objective of passive fire protection is to maximize the time available for people to evacuate a property in case of a fire accident.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/758005/?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

Speaking of the application scope, firestopping materials segment is experiencing an appealing growth trend, owing to rising awareness regarding various firestopping materials available across building and construction industry.

Elaborating on the industry vertical, passive fire protection materials market from others segment accounted for 5.5% revenue share in 2018. Rapid expansion of the industrial sector across emerging economies is expected to boost the segment growth in the coming years.

Based on the product terrain, passive fire protection materials market is categorized into sealants, foams & boards, intumescent material, and others. Among these, foams and boards segment held 20% volume share in 2018 and is projected to expand at 8% CAGR throughout the assessment period. The growth can be attributed to extensive use of foam against liquid fires. It is used as an effective fire extinguishing media for low flash point substances. Moreover, foam can be delivered as per low, medium, or high expansion capability depending upon the requirement, further encouraging the product use.

Considering the geographical landscape, North America passive fire protection materials industry is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of volume over the forecast timeline. Robust growth of oil & gas sector owing to increasing number of shale gas exploration activities in the region, along with a recovering building and construction sector are supporting North America market growth.

Major players operating in global passive fire protection materials market are Nullifire, Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd., Saint-Gobain, 3M, Sharpfibre, Hempel, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Hilti, Carboline, Teknos Group, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, PPG Industries, Promat International, and Jotun.

Questions and Answers: Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market

Q1: What are the key growth indictors of global passive fire protection materials market?

A: Stringent regulations & mandates regarding fire safety and surging demand from oil & gas sector which is at higher risk of facing fire accidents are among the key growth drivers of global passive fire protection materials market.

Q2: How is North America contributing to overall revenue of passive fire protection materials industry?

A: Robust growth of the oil & gas industry owing to increasing number of shale gas exploration activities in the region, along with recovering building and construction sector is supporting the industry outlook in North America.

Q3: Which players holds an authoritative status in global passive fire protection materials market?

A: Major industry players are Nullifire, Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd., Saint-Gobain, 3M, Sharpfibre, Hempel, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Hilti, Carboline, Teknos Group, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, PPG Industries, Promat International, and Jotun.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/passive-fire-protection-materials-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog