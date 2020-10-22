Patient Engagement Solutions Market Worth Observing Growth | McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts

Latest Research Study on Patient Engagement Solutions Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

McKesson Corporation (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Allscripts (United States), IBM (United States), Allina Health (United States), Orion Health (New Zealand) (United States), Getwell Network (United States), Lincor Solutions (Ireland), Yourcare Universe (United States), WelVU (United States), Get Real Health (United States) and Oneview Healthcare (United States)

Patient engagement solution is designed to help patients manage their healthcare data and improves financial and operations efficiency. Market players are focusing on technological development. For instance, Heathered a Patient Engagement Management platform provider launched a new Heathered Life Portfolio’ (HELIO), a beta version of a new blockchain-based mobile app for patients. Further, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing patient pool driving the demand for patient engagement solutions.

According to AMA, the Global Patient Engagement Solutions market is expected to see growth rate of 17.2%

Market Drivers

Rise in Aging Population

Rising Demand for Mobile Health Solutions

Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote Digitization in Healthcare Sector

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Big Data Analytics, Block Chain, and Cloud-Based Technology for Designing Patient Engagement Solutions

Development of Omni-Channel Tool for Patient Engagement

Restraints

High Deployment Cost of Patient Engagement Software

Lack Of Skilled IT Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Opportunities

Rising Demand of Patient Specific Solution

Growing Demand for Wearable Healthcare Technology

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Owing to Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

Challenges

Data Safety and Security Concerns Associated with Patient Engagement Solutions

Application (Health Management, Social and Behavioral Management, Home Health Management, Financial Health Management), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, Others), Component (Hardware, Software (Standalone Software, Integrated Software), Services), Therapeutic Area (Chronic Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, Women’s Health, Fitness, Others), Delivery Mode (On–Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Patient Engagement Solutions Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

