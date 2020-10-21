Patient Handling Equipment Market Outlook By Recent Trends, Product, End Use And Forecast To 2026

U.S patient handling equipment market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 2.0% over the forecast time period. Rising elderly population base and surging prevalence of disabilities are the primary factors that will drive the business growth. Furthermore, the U.S., in terms of economy as well as technologies, is one of the developed countries, which will greatly favor the market growth.

The growing presence of several occupational safety organizations across the globe would further compliment the product adoption rate and revenue growth of patient handling equipment market over the forthcoming time period. Organizations like OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) actively advocate that hospitals and other medical facilities should own and also have the right amount of patient handling equipment on premises.

In terms of the product, the patient handling equipment market is bifurcated into bathroom safety supplies, ambulatory aids, scooters, wheelchairs, mechanical and transfer equipment, medical beds, and others. Of these, the ambulatory aids segment was valued for more than $7 billion in 2019 and is likely to foresee tremendous growth over the coming years as the demand for walking aids is increasing across hospitals worldwide, especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ambulatory aids comprise devices such as walkers and canes. Ambulatory aids, also known as walking aids, are among the numerous devices used by patients to increase their balance while moving independently, in an effort to enhance their walking patterns post-surgery or trauma.

With reference to application, the patient handling equipment market is classified into mobility assistance, acute and critical care, long term care, fall prevention, and others. Of these, in 2019, the long term care segment held a crucial industry share of approximately 20%. The segment is forecast to register a remunerative growth trend through the analysis timeframe. This projected growth is ascribed to the steadily increasing amount of geriatric population. Long term care is especially offered to the aging population to offer better care as people start to lose their motor skills with age.

With respect to end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities, and others. The hospital segment is projected to observe a CAGR of about 2% through the threshold timeframe. The segment growth is ascribed to the increasing number of coronavirus patients globally, who need critical care. The segment is also slated to foresee significant development due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The competitive landscape of the patient handling equipment market is inclusive of players such as Antano Group, Drive Medical, Ossenberg, Prism Medical, Handicare, HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare, LINET, Stiegelmever, Guldmann, Hill Rom Services, Invacare, Stryker, and Getinge among others.

