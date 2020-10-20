Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2026: Growth Opportunities & Business Outlook

North America patient monitoring devices market is estimated to grow significantly owing to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. Increasing awareness about the advantages of wearable monitoring devices as well as presence of considerable number of device manufacturers will fuel regional market size.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases among people and technological advancements in the healthcare domain is expected to augment patient monitoring devices market size by 2026. Increasing number of patients being hospitalize ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has spearheaded the deployment of various health monitoring solutions.

Growing preference for telehealth services will directly impact the demand for wearable monitoring devices, supporting industry expansion over the coming years. In 2019, revenues from the wireless segment reached USD 7 billion and is expected to garner considerable gains over the coming years. Wireless monitoring devices are gaining major popularity as they transmit vital signs to medical personnel remotely, thereby reducing frequent hospital visits.

The products offer quick and reliable data in real-time, leading to increased preference for wireless monitoring devices. Also, these devices aid healthcare providers to closely monitor critical patients or other high dependency patients such as post-operative and rehabilitation and patients.

Patient monitoring devices market across respiratory monitoring devices segment held 6% of the overall market share in 2019. One of the majorly used respiratory monitoring devices across hospitals is pulse oximeters as it can be utilized for a new-born easily and provides alerts regarding drop in oxygen level. Moreover, ease of use and cost-effectiveness of the product will further boost product adoption among healthcare professionals and across medical facilities.

On a global scale, the patient monitoring devices market comprises of companies such as Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare, Fukuda, Opto India, Medtronic, Hill-Rom Holdings, Skanray Technologies, Mindray, OSI Systems, Sensata Technologies, Epsimed, Nihon Kohden, and Medion Healthcare. These firms are focusing on various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, among others.

