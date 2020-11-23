Paul Celan: enigma of life and work

Paris (dpa) – “Black milk in the morning we drink it in the evening / we drink it at noon and in the morning we drink it in the evening / we drink it and drink it”. These are the first words with which Paul Celan begins the poem “Todesfuge”, which established his fame as a poet after 1945.

With his haunting and unique images, the Jewish author has created a work whose meaning still raises numerous questions today, 50 years after his death and 100 years after his birthday this Monday (November 23).

Celan’s opera, in which he has dealt with the Holocaust all his life, is one of the most complex and interpreted of its kind. This is why Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the poet as a phenomenon at the beginning of November on the occasion of a cultural evening in honor of Celan. In his speech he spoke of a poet who becomes increasingly important “the more we understand what he says about us”.

The year 2020 is dedicated to Celan: he was born on November 23, 1920 in Bukovina, now Ukraine; dies in Paris at the age of 49. He probably threw himself into the Seine on April 20, 1970. Only a few days later, on May 1, his body was recovered. He chose the most solitary and anonymous death, quoted literary critic Iris Radisch in Die Zeit (April 15) from a letter that Celan’s wife Gisèle Lestrange, who died in 1991, wrote to the poet’s former lover, Ingeborg Bachmann.

For posterity, Celan left the well-known phrase “Death is a German master” – and a work in which he translated the inhuman and the unsayable into a language that seldom employed writers and linguists alike. With ever new answers, they try to understand a work that Celan himself described as “a wounded reality in search of reality”.

To celebrate the double anniversary, several works on Celan’s life and work have been published, including “Death Escape – Biography of a Poem” by Thomas Sparr. In it, the literary scholar traces the history of poetry that was written under the impression of the death of his parents, who were deported to concentration camps in 1942.

Celan was born as Paul Antschel into a German-speaking Jewish family. He survived the persecution of Jews in his hometown of Chernivtsi, which was Habsburg until 1918, then Romanian, Soviet and now Ukrainian. Celan reached Vienna via Bucharest. There he began a relationship with the writer Ingeborg Bachmann. In 1948 he settled in Paris, a few years later he married the artist Lestrange.

But Sparr doesn’t just enter the context of creating the famous poem. It also describes its eventful history of hosting. The poem, which first appeared in German in 1948 in Celan’s collection of poems, “The Sand from the Urns,” not only established the poet’s fame but also sparked controversy.

One of the greatest critics was Theodor W. Adorno, who believed that writing a poem after Auschwitz was barbaric. In doing so, the German philosopher posed the general question to generations of intellectuals, artists and theorists whether the unspeakable could be artistically transformed. In his work, Sparr also reminds us that the “flight to death” is above all a testimony of a historical reality that bears the name of the Holocaust.

With «Paul Celan. Memories and letters »Klaus Reichert offers an insight into Celan’s life, which is only incompletely documented, because Celan has revealed little about himself. Celan’s former lecturer in Suhrkamp recorded his business and private meetings with Celan, with whom he had first contact as early as 1958. In addition to his discussions about blurbs or the genesis of poems, he also describes scenes very personal which make the poet more tangible as a person. Celan was described as very discreet by his contemporaries. Most of the details about him were compiled posthumously.

Celan was multilingual. But he wrote his poems in German. However, with the death of his parents in the concentration camp, his mother tongue has become the language of murder, a contradiction faced by many Celan specialists. So Wolfgang Emmerich goes to «Near Strangers. Paul Celan and the Germans ”on his divided relationship with Germany, where Celan went several times for lectures and privately. Helmut Böttiger also takes a look at Celan’s love-hate relationship with Germany in “Celan’s Tornness – A Jewish Poet and the German Spirit”.

Celan must have felt misunderstood all her life and withdrew more and more. In the early 1960s, he went to a psychiatric clinic for the first time. The short stay was followed by several others before his suicide. His soul life has shaped his unique work. Both will remain a mystery for a long time to come.

