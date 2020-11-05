Paulinho called for the national team for the first time. See here the list by Fernando Santos – Futebol

Fernando Santos, coach of the national team, published the list of the squad this Thursday with the surprise that SC Braga’s Paulinho will play for the national team for the first time.

Here is Fernando Santos’ list of 25 choices:

Antony Lopes

Rui Patrício

Rui Silva

Neson Semedo

João Cancelo

Ruben Dias

José Fonte

Reuben Semedo

Domingos Duarte

Reuben warriors

Mario Rui

Wilhelm

Danilo

Ruben Neves

Moutinho,

Renato Sanches

Sérgio Oliveira

Bruno Fernandes

Bernardo Silva

Pedro Neto

Trincão

Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo iota

João Felix

Paulinho