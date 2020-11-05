World
Paulinho called for the national team for the first time. See here the list by Fernando Santos – Futebol
Fernando Santos, coach of the national team, published the list of the squad this Thursday with the surprise that SC Braga’s Paulinho will play for the national team for the first time.
Here is Fernando Santos’ list of 25 choices:
Antony Lopes
Rui Patrício
Rui Silva
Neson Semedo
João Cancelo
Ruben Dias
José Fonte
Reuben Semedo
Domingos Duarte
Reuben warriors
Mario Rui
Wilhelm
Danilo
Ruben Neves
Moutinho,
Renato Sanches
Sérgio Oliveira
Bruno Fernandes
Bernardo Silva
Pedro Neto
Trincão
Cristiano Ronaldo
Diogo iota
João Felix
Paulinho