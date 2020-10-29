Paulo Campos’ right to reply – right to reply

For the past decade, I have been one of the targets of insults and false news regarding the PPP Criminal Police. This news comes from sources associated with the investigation and is treacherous in that I have never heard of it in this investigation. I defended myself publicly against everyone, even though I had no access to the files over the years. But I now have what allows me to more accurately deny the falsehoods that are systematically published.

This is what I am doing in this right of reply about the article and heading “Illegal PPP contracts cost 3.5 billion euros”.

The news is utterly false and obviously misleading on three main points.

1st point: The financial expert commissioned by the judicial police calculates that the SCUT concessions (from João Cravinho and Durão Barroso) in their current value at the time of 2010 (Table 9, page 39) had a minimum fee for State 2. EUR 6 billion. During the renegotiations between the governments of José Sócrates, the balance of the fees in one of the two scenarios examined fell to around 400 million euros. The benefit for the state (again I quote the figures from the PFY’s own report) would amount to 2.2 billion euros. It is astonishing that the PFY, who apparently does not know how to read a table with financial estimates, concludes that the state has suffered a loss of 400 million euros. I repeat: the balance of fees was 2.6 million, down to 400 when renegotiated. Hence, there was an advantage of 2.2 million. Claiming that there was a loss of 400 million is not a problem of interpretation, but of poorly made fourth grade. In the same table we can also observe that in the other scenario, the benefits of reducing the charge balance for the state are estimated at 4.8 billion euros.

Here, in all its glory, what is crudely portrayed as harmful management is portrayed with a loss of 400 million euros.

2nd point. In another topic, which no longer stems from SCUTs but from sub-concessions, the specialist knowledge (incorrectly) identifies an increase in fees in the current value of 800 million euros (Table 26, page 94). This supposed “loss” is not true, but if it were proven the overall balance of SCUT renegotiations added to that of the sub-concessions would still be largely positive – to be authentic in the expertise ordered by the Judicial Police itself – between 1 , 4 and 4 billion euros (also in current value).

But also on this point the PFY demonstrates his financial illiteracy by using in the conclusions without using explicit, nuanced and technically incorrect concepts (replacing the current value for the value at current prices), thereby artificially increasing the number from 800 million 3.1 billion euros will be increased.

Third point: Although the PJ’s expert opinion never mentions 3.5 billion, when attempting to present sensational figures, journalists add another mistake in addition to the various mistakes already mentioned. You decide to add up amounts of other kinds – some at current value and others at current prices – to get what is known as the false value of 3.5 billion losses.

This process is a clear example of the manipulation, lying and poisoning of public opinion. There is nothing seriously intended to discover the truth but to feed headlines to offend and hurt those it has targeted during those years. The lie won’t last. The truth is that the numbers calculated in the PJ’s expert report show a gain for the state between 1.4 and 4 billion euros and the news a loss of 3.5 billion euros. For my part, I have to tell those at the source of this message that they will not count on my silence. I will come back to the subject.