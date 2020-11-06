Paulo Macedo is available to continue running the CGD through 2024 – Executive Digest

Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) Executive President Paulo Macedo showed himself available today to continue in front of the public bank until 2024 as “there is still much to be done”.

“Yes, I am available, I think there is a lot to do at Caixa,” said Paulo Macedo when asked about the subject during the press conference to present the results of the public bank (profit of 392 million euros) which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Lisbon

Paulo Macedo also took it for granted that the public bank was looking for possible new administrators, the manager considered it a normal process.

“I think it was the Ministry of Finance that referred to using Egon Zehnder for a position or two on the board. I would say that is normal.” for positions.

Last week, the Expresso newspaper reported that the President of the Agency for Treasury and Public Debt Management (IGCP), Cristina Casalinho, and former European Commissioner Carlos Moedas for the management of CGD, had been asked Egon Zehnder for names to search.

When asked what challenges made him want to continue running Caixa, Paulo Macedo said: “There are many things that one must face the challenges of banking.”

“We have a stagnant revenue sector in Portugal where margins are falling and commissions are unlikely to rise” and where “people are less and less likely to go to agencies and want the convenience of doing everything remote,” he said .

The manager also described consolidation in the banking sector at European level as a challenge, as “the European authorities not only want to consolidate, but also look for synergies and lower costs”.

“As a result, as predicted here in Iberia, much larger banks are emerging. They change the balances and ensure that certain types of scale have certain competitive advantages that other banks cannot have without that scale, ”he said.

Paulo Macedo has been Executive President of Caixa Geral de Depósitos since 2017. The next term of office will be from 2021 to 2024.