PCP against the state of emergency, which it considers “unnecessary” – politics

The PCP’s general secretary said Monday that the party was against a possible declaration of a state of emergency, which he deemed unnecessary, arguing that it was important to bolster resources in the National Health Service (SNS).

“Obviously we are not following because we think it is unnecessary. If anyone thinks that creating a state of emergency will solve problems, they are wrong, the problem will not be solved through repression, but through protection,” said Jerónimo de Sousa. Audience with the President of the Republic, during which he was accompanied by the Chairman of the Parliament of the PCP, João Oliveira.

When asked if the party admits it is taking precautionary measures to prevent some of the measures planned by the government, Jerónimo de Sousa replied negatively: “Our struggle is political, not legal.”

The communist leader accused the government of taking many “wrong measures” during the pandemic, such as the recent decision to ban fairs and markets or police operations to oversee traffic restriction that resulted in long lines last Friday.

“No more automobile barriers are needed, more beds are needed, more funding from the NHS, this is the answer and not in measures that have no meaning or applicability,” he defended.