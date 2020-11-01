PCP believes the measures announced by the government are “disproportionate” – policy

At a rally in Alhos Vedros in the municipality of Moita, the General Secretary of the PCP defended that the measures announced by the government on Saturday to combat Covid-19 were “disproportionate and beyond what is absolutely necessary”.

“This epidemic, as the PCP has repeated over the months, raises health, economic and social problems that cannot be solved by restricting rights and creating a fearful climate,” Jerónimo de Sousa said at a rally Support for João Ferreira’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic.

“The regulatory measures that the hygienic situation requires at all times must always be justified with clear application and without any scope for arbitrariness and the use of power, with the penalty that they are not only not understood and accepted, but on the contrary, are rejected by the population” he added.

Jerónimo de Sousa also criticized the “unclear conditions imposed by legislation on the use of the mask” and what happened on Friday at the main exits of the city of Lisbon, including the bridges over the Tagus.

“Imposing barriers to returning home after a day at work that leaves tens of thousands of people, including children, locked in endless queues on cars and buses for hours is unacceptable,” he said.

For Jerónimo de Sousa it was “a free and disproportionate action with no practical impact on the fight against the epidemic that is deeply punishing the lives of the population”.

“For the PCP, strengthening the National Health Service is the priority in the fight against Covid-19, with the urgent reinforcement of missing professionals and the increase in the number of hospital beds, namely intensive care beds,” the communist leader emphasized.

Other measures, he stressed, are “normalizing the functioning of primary health care through the recruitment of funds and family nurses, and expanding the public health structure, a fundamental tool for detecting outbreaks and breaking chains of infection.”

“Policy options that should be reflected in the state budget for 2021, as well as others, to respond to the country’s serious problems,” he advocated.

At the rally in Alhos Vedros, Jerónimo de Sousa also reiterated the idea that the final decision of the PCP has not yet been taken, despite the PCP’s abstention in the general state budget for 2021.

“The final decision of the PCP on the state budget will not depend on the objections or extortion they exercise against us, regardless of where they come from, including the current President of the Republic who, regardless of its content, wanted to budget us on behalf of the supposed Stability, “said Jerónimo de Sousa.