PCP Calls for “Immediate Suspension And Lift” of Layoffs at Global Media – Tv Media

The PCP this Saturday called for the “immediate suspension and lifting” of the collective dismissal in the Global Media Group, “an unacceptable decision” that has “serious costs and social implications” and “will deepen the deterioration in the media sector”.

In a statement, the PCP condemns the layoffs of 81 workers, 17 of whom are journalists, announced on Friday by senior management at the group, which includes Jornal de Notícias, Diário de Notícias and TSF Radio.

“This is an unacceptable decision, with serious social costs and implications for those affected and most workers, which is helping to deepen the media sector’s deterioration, quality and pluralism,” the statement sent to newsrooms said.

The PCP denies the arguments put forward by the group, “the same as in previous” restructurings “always backed by an alleged” media market retreat “and an” unprecedented crisis, “and notes that the group is” on the move is to restructure real estate “. with the” circulation “of tens of millions of euros among the main interests”.

The Portuguese Communist Party also notes that this year Global Media Group received an institutional advertising contract with the government “over 1 million euros” and was “covered by a” layoff “of 530 workers who now does not hesitate to fire “.

In addition, according to the PCP, in recent years the group has received “debt relief” and foreign capital investment of 15 million euros and “sold the historic buildings of Diário de Notícias and Jornal de Notícias”.

For the PCP, Global Media proves that the so-called “media crisis” under the conditions of dominance of the economic groups is above all an opportunity and an instrument of capitalist concentration and power, of further exploitation and the deterioration of the conditions of work and regression of the press and Freedom of information instead of more participation, democracy and social progress, as is really necessary “.

The party, which reports that it has already consulted the government on motions tabled at the Assembly of the Republic on Friday, calls for “the struggle and intervention of workers and institutions”, “calls for the suspension and lifting of this collective dismissal” and “proclaims the urgency” to enforce the constitution of the republic on the obstacle to monopoly concentration in the media “.

The collective layoff at Global Media was challenged on Friday by the Union of Journalists (SJ), which argued that “layoffs and deteriorating working conditions should not and cannot be the only solution for administrations to resolve economic difficulties”. .

In a statement, the union expressed “solidarity with the workers affected” and reiterated “its determination to defend jobs and ensure the protection of journalists’ rights and interests”, stressing that “dismissal cannot be the answer to compensation.” Loss on newspaper sales and advertising, or failed investments as part of irresponsible management “.

The SJ also pointed out that “the newsrooms of the various magazines and the TSF are already too exhausted” and that “a new forced” weight loss “will inevitably mean a reduction in the information produced with an impact on the quality of the content”.