PCP Condemns the Global Media Group’s collective dismissal and demands its suspension – Executive Digest

DR Gustavo Bom / Global Images

The PCP today released a note condemning the collective dismissal of media owners such as Diário de Notícias or TSF. It also requires exposure and vice versa.

“This is an unacceptable decision, with serious social costs and implications for those affected and most workers, which is helping to deepen the deterioration, quality and pluralism of the media sector,” the communication said.

Global Media Group announced yesterday that it will “initiate a collective layoff process involving 81 employees, 17 of whom are journalists in various fields”.

